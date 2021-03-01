Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Stride, Inc.    LRN

STRIDE, INC.

(LRN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Set Your Children Up For Success: Highpoint Virtual Academy of Michigan Now Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year

03/01/2021 | 08:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

After an academic year like no other, Highpoint Virtual Academy of Michigan (HVAM), a full-time online public-school academy serving K-12 students throughout the state, is welcoming students to enroll for the 2021-2022 school year, starting on March 2.

HVAM is the state leader in providing safe, alternative education options, while giving your student a personalized experience and providing them with what they need to succeed.

HVAM is tuition-free to all students who reside in Michigan, staffed by state-licensed teachers, and is an authorized online public-school program of Mesick Consolidated Schools. They offer a personalized approach to learning, delivering rich, engaging curriculum designed to assist students who seek alternative pathways to education.

And HVAM is the only online school in Michigan to offer an Early Middle College Program, where high school students can attend a “13th year” of high school, earning valuable college credits and an Associate’s Degree at no cost.

“Parents only want their children to be successful and HVAM can provide them with that opportunity,” said Mary Moorman, Head of School. “There’s no doubt this past school year was unlike any other, but our technology and student-focused curriculum will give your children the advantage they need to do well at the next level.”

Students choose online school for a variety of reasons including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. HVAM’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

Nicole Lee, a parent of 10th grade student Xavier, shared that, “If it wasn't for HVAM's teachers and support staff, my son would still think he couldn't succeed due to his autism. Now he is excited to know that he can succeed in wherever his passion leads him.”

HVAM is now accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. Families are encouraged to attend an online information session hosted by the school. More information, how to enroll, and a schedule of upcoming events can be found at https://hvam.k12.com/.

About Highpoint Virtual Academy of Michigan

Highpoint Virtual Academy of Michigan (HVAM) is a tuition-free online public charter school authorized by Mesick Consolidated Schools that currently serves students in grades K through 12 throughout the state. As part of the Michigan public school system, HVAM is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about HVAM, visit hvam.k12.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about STRIDE, INC.
08:32aSET YOUR CHILDREN UP FOR SUCCESS : Highpoint Virtual Academy of Michigan Now Acc..
BU
08:31aEXPERIENCE MATTERS : Passport Academy Charter School is Open for Enrollment
BU
02/26EXPERIENCE MATTERS : iQ Academy of California – Los Angeles Now Accepting ..
BU
02/26TRUST THE LEADER IN ONLINE SCHOOL : Pikes Peak Online School Accepting Enrollmen..
BU
02/26TRUST THE LEADER IN ONLINE SCHOOL : Insight School of Kansas Accepting Enrollmen..
BU
02/26STRIDE  : Insight School of Oklahoma Now Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 Sch..
BU
02/26SET YOUR CHILDREN UP FOR SUCCESS : iQ Academy Minnesota Now Accepting Enrollment..
BU
02/26TRUST THE LEADER IN ONLINE SCHOOL : Michigan Virtual Charter Academy Now Accepti..
BU
02/25TRUST A LEADER IN ONLINE SCHOOL : Alabama Destinations Career Academy Now Enroll..
BU
02/25TRUST A LEADER IN ONLINE SCHOOL : Arkansas Virtual Academy Now Enrolling for the..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 512 M - -
Net income 2021 62,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 148 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 961 M 961 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,54x
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 4 950
Free-Float 85,1%
Chart STRIDE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Stride, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STRIDE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 40,50 $
Last Close Price 24,05 $
Spread / Highest target 87,1%
Spread / Average Target 68,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James Jeaho Rhyu Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy J. Medina Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nathaniel A. Davis Executive Chairman
Rob Banwarth Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Steven Bryan Fink Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STRIDE, INC.13.28%961
TAL EDUCATION GROUP8.43%46 550
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.-4.41%30 225
GSX TECHEDU INC.98.90%24 523
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.12.44%4 863
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.48%4 225
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ