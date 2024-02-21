Cyber Academy of South Carolina and Heron Virtual Academy of South Carolina, focused on flexible learning, are now accepting students for the upcoming academic year

For families in search of a flexible, tailored learning environment for their students, enrollment is now open at Cyber Academy of South Carolina (CASC) and Heron Virtual Academy of South Carolina (Heron) for the 2024-2025 school year! Both full-time, tuition-free, online public schools invite prospective families to join the vibrant virtual learning community of students and educators from across the state.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240221122811/en/

Depending on a student’s individual needs, learning styles, and future goals, CASC and Heron offer highly personalized educational pathways with a robust curriculum powered by K12, staff of South Carolina-certified teachers, and a wide range of exciting extracurriculars. The flexible nature of online school provides students with both the opportunity to learn in the way that works best for them and the ability to pursue their passions outside of the classroom.

CASC serves grades K to 12 and supports each student’s academic, social, and emotional growth. To support more advanced learners, it offers the Gifted and Talented Education (GATE) program which is designed to nurture gifted students through modifications such as dual enrollment for high schoolers, opportunities for acceleration, and curriculum compacting.

Angel Canete, Greenville local and elite karate athlete competing on the US National Team, credits CASC as the reason she’s able to balance academic success with her rigorous training schedule – but also to empower her with invaluable life and career skills that will prepare her for the future.

“A traditional school environment wouldn’t fit my life because I wouldn’t have the time to come to train at the dojo – I wouldn’t have the time to step aside from school for competitions,” says Angel. “Virtual school is the perfect fit for me because it enables me to put my passions to work.”

Focused on personalized alternative pathways to graduation by offering focused support, credit recovery courses, career prep and work-based learning opportunities, Heron serves students in grades 9 to 12 currently but will expand to include grade 8 in the 2024-2025 school year. Recent Heron graduate Joseph McFadden was able to thrive personally and academically because it allowed him to learn at his own speed.

“My favorite parts of learning at Heron were the projects and being able to work at my own pace,” says Joseph. “This flexible schedule allowed me to have a job, make time for friends and family, all while putting school first. I loved Heron because it felt like family – it felt like home.”

CASC and Heron’s curriculum are provided by K12, a Stride, Inc. company and the nation’s leading provider of online and blended education programs. For more information, please visit K12.com.

About Cyber Academy of South Carolina

Cyber Academy of South Carolina (CASC) is an online public-school program of The Charter Institute at Erskine, serving students across the state of South Carolina for more than a decade. CASC is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs. For more information about CASC, visit casc.k12.com.

About Heron Virtual Academy of South Carolina

Heron Virtual Academy of South Carolina is an online public-school program of The Charter Institute at Erskine, serving students across the state of South Carolina. Heron is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs. For more information about Heron, hvasc.k12.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240221122811/en/