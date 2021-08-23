Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Stride, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LRN   US86333M1080

STRIDE, INC.

(LRN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stride : Amid the Uncertainty, iQ Academy of California – Los Angeles is Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New School Year

08/23/2021 | 11:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

iQ Academy of California – Los Angeles (IQLA), a full-time, virtual charter school, is ready to start the new school year and give K-12 students in five California counties a personalized education option designed to inspire them to reach their full potential. IQLA students and teachers will open their laptops to start the 2021-2022 school year today.

For most families, the new school year comes with questions and cautious optimism. During the pandemic, many families realized that attending online school is a safe, alternative option that gives the students the freedom to discover their passions. According to a recent survey by Stride, Inc., 91 percent of parents agree that it’s important for their children to have multiple school options, including full-time online or a hybrid model that blends online and in-person learning. And almost two-thirds of parents would consider full-time online public school after their 2020 pandemic-driven virtual education experience.

“Last year was rough on California families, but at IQLA, we pride ourselves on having a consistent educational model and compassionate teachers who are committed to student achievement and success,” said Nick Stecken, IQLA’s Head of School. “We are all excited for another year of growth with our students.”

Staffed by California licensed teachers, IQLA offers an individualized approach to learning, delivering rich, engaging curriculum designed to promote student success. Despite wide-spread evidence of a “COVID slide” of learning loss for students in the U.S. during the pandemic, Stride K12-powered schools like IQLA reported lower learning loss rates than those reported in national studies. And in some cases, students enrolled in Stride K12-powered schools experienced learning gains.

Students who attend IQLA also have the opportunity to look to the future. High school students can participate in the Career Prep Program and enroll in classes that will help them discover and explore potential careers in the Business and Finance industry. Students can also earn certifications and college credits while still in high school, giving them a head start in their state and potentially saving them thousands of dollars in college tuition costs.

Families choose online learning for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the flexibility to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs while maintaining a focus on academics. IQLA’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

IQLA is still accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. To learn more about IQLA and how to enroll, visit losangeles.iqacademy.com or download the Stride K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices - where families can enroll, prepare for the first day of school, and monitor students’ academic progress throughout the school year.

About iQ Academy of California – Los Angeles

iQ Academy of California – Los Angeles (IQLA) is a full-time online public charter school authorized by the Rowland Unified School District. IQLA is available to students in kindergarten through 12th grade who reside in Kern, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Ventura counties. California-credentialed teachers deliver lessons in an online classroom platform that provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about IQLA, visit losangeles.iqacademy.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about STRIDE, INC.
11:31aSTRIDE : Amid the Uncertainty, Destinations Career Academy of Oregon, Cascade Vi..
BU
11:31aSTRIDE : Amid the Uncertainty, iQ Academy of California – Los Angeles is R..
BU
10:31aSTRIDE : Destinations Career Academy of Colorado Ready to Help Students Navigate..
BU
10:03aSTRIDE : After a Year Like no Other, Kansas Virtual Academy is Ready to Help Stu..
BU
09:31aSTRIDE : Amid the Uncertainty, Missouri Virtual Academy is Ready to Help Student..
BU
08/19STRIDE : Online Classrooms Bridge Racial Divides
BU
08/19STRIDE : As the New School Year Approaches, California Virtual Academies is Prep..
BU
08/19STRIDE : Amid the Uncertainty, Ohio Virtual Academy is Ready to Help Students Su..
BU
08/18STRIDE : to Present at the BMO 2021 Technology Summit
BU
08/18STRIDE : As the New School Year Approaches, Insight Schools of California Is Rea..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STRIDE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 475 M - -
Net income 2022 76,4 M - -
Net cash 2022 150 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 370 M 1 370 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 7 100
Free-Float 84,7%
Chart STRIDE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Stride, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STRIDE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 34,10 $
Average target price 42,25 $
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Jeaho Rhyu Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy J. Medina Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nathaniel A. Davis Executive Chairman
Rob Banwarth Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Steven Bryan Fink Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STRIDE, INC.60.62%1 370
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.-7.94%3 835
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.39%3 776
TAL EDUCATION GROUP-92.83%3 308
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.-90.21%3 120
LAUREATE EDUCATION, INC.7.28%2 942