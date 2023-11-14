Expects Earnings Per Share to More than Double by 2028

Stride Inc. (NYSE: LRN) one of the nation’s leading technology-based education companies hosted an Investor Day at its headquarters in Reston, VA today.

At the event, Stride presented its updated long-term strategy, expectations for continued market growth, and introduced new long term FY2028 targets.

FY2028 Revenue in the range of $2.7B to $3.3B

FY2028 Adjusted Operating Income in the range of $415M to $585M

FY2028 Earnings Per Share of $6.15 to $8.35

“We’re incredibly excited about the trajectory that Stride is on and believe our long-range targets demonstrate sustained growth and leverage in the underlying business,” said James Rhyu, Stride CEO. “We also see a clear path to addressing more students by adding innovative new products and entering new markets. Stride is positioned to be able to change the future for millions of students while continuing to drive shareholder value over the long-term.”

A recording of the Investor Day and Presentation Materials will be made available on the Stride Investor Relations website.

About Stride Inc.

At Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), we are reimagining learning—where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed millions of people’s teaching and learning experiences by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculums, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K–12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculums. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231114715779/en/