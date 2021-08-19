Stride : As the New School Year Approaches, California Virtual Academies is Prepared to Encourage Student Success

California Virtual Academies (CAVA), a network of nine virtual charter schools, is ready to kick off the new school year and give students in grades K-12 a tailored education that challenges and motivates them. CAVA’s teachers and students will hop online to start the 2021-2022 school year Monday, August 23.

“Our teachers are the most dedicated educators I know. Each year at CAVA, I see our students thrive because of our teachers’ commitment to quality education for every student,” said April Warren, CAVA’s Head of Schools. “I know this is going to be a great year, and I am grateful we can continue to provide California families with a consistent, impactful education despite the uncertainty in the world.”

CAVA offers an individualized approach to learning, delivering rich, challenging curriculum designed to assist students who seek different pathways to education. The state licensed teachers are experienced in creating an engaging online environment. Despite a reported “COVID slide” of learning loss for students in the U.S. during the pandemic, Stride K12-powered schools like CAVA experienced lower learning loss rates than those reported in national studies. And in some cases, students enrolled in Stride K12-powered schools experienced learning gains.

Students who attend CAVA also have the opportunity to prepare for their next season of life in the Career Prep Program. Through the program, they can enroll in career-related classes designed to help them discover their passions and learn about various fields. This year, CAVA is offering classes in Arts, Media, and Entertainment, Business and Finance, Health Science and Medical Technology and more. While students work towards graduation, they can earn valuable, practical experience that gives them an advantage in the work force.

All families have made difficult decisions regarding their child’s education in the last year. Many families experienced online learning for the first time, and realized it is an exceptional option that caters to student success. According to a recent survey by Stride, Inc., 91 percent of parents agree that it’s important for their children to have multiple school choices. CAVA offers an online school choice for families seeking academic challenge, personalized learning, and individual growth.

CAVA is still accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. To learn more about CAVA and how to enroll, visit cava.k12.com or download the Stride K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices - where families can enroll, prepare for the first day of school, and monitor students’ academic progress throughout the school year.

About California Virtual Academies

California Virtual Academies are nine independent online public charter schools that use the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). The California Virtual Academies are: CAVA @ Fresno, CAVA @ Kings, CAVA @ Los Angeles, CAVA @ Maricopa, CAVA @ San Diego, CAVA @ San Joaquin, CAVA @ San Mateo, CAVA @ Sonoma and CAVA @ Sutter. Families do not pay tuition for a student to attend an online public school. Common household items and office supplies like printer ink and paper are not provided. Our enrollment consultants can help address your technological and computer questions and needs. Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about CAVA, visit https://cava.k12.com/.

