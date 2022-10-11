Advanced search
    LRN   US86333M1080

STRIDE, INC.

(LRN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-11 pm EDT
44.26 USD   -0.07%
Stride Inc. First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call Details

10/11/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
Stride Inc. (NYSE: LRN) announced today it plans to discuss its first quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results during a conference call scheduled for Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. eastern time (ET).

A live webcast of the call will be available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/795050869 . To participate in the live call, investors and analysts should dial (888) 210-2831 (domestic) or 1 (289) 514-2968 (international) at 4:45 p.m. ET. The conference ID number is 4812941. Please access the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the call will be available starting on October 25, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. ET through November 25, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. ET by dialing (800) 770- 2030 (domestic) or 1 (647) 362 9199 (international) and entering the conference ID 4812941. A webcast replay will be available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/795050869 for 30 days.

About Stride Inc.

At Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) we are reimagining learning—where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed millions of people’s teaching and learning experiences by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculums, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K–12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculums. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 776 M - -
Net income 2023 108 M - -
Net cash 2023 80,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 844 M 1 844 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,99x
EV / Sales 2024 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 7 500
Free-Float 83,2%
James Jeaho Rhyu Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donna Meacham Blackman Chief Financial Officer
Craig R. Barrett Chairman
Leslie Ottolenghi EVP, Chief Information & Technology Officer
Steven Bryan Fink Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STRIDE, INC.31.44%1 844
KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED483.18%3 949
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.9.14%3 895
TAL EDUCATION GROUP-0.25%2 543
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.-5.68%2 525
LAUREATE EDUCATION, INC.-12.58%1 762