Stride, Inc. Launches Pandemic-Proof Professional Development

02/17/2022 | 02:00pm EST
Online leader shares two decades of teaching expertise in new event series for K-12 educators

The ongoing pandemic has taught educators everywhere a powerful lesson – the need for flexibility and adaptability to include online or hybrid learning. With more than 20 years of experience in the virtual learning space, Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) has much insight to offer during their Promising Practices Conference Series, six online events designed to provide budget-friendly, student-centered professional development for any present and future educator across the globe.

According to MDR Education’s EdNET Insights, it is estimated that 74% of teachers in the United States spend about $250 per year, out-of-pocket, for their own professional development. With traditional teaching workshops and conferences ranging from a few hundred dollars to a few thousand, Stride’s Promising Practices Conference Series is filling a need for affordable and convenient professional development options at no cost for the first event and $1.99 per person for each of the following five events.

“As students become more digitally fluent there is a tremendous opportunity for schools to invest in their teachers’ ability to meet them where they are in order to ensure learning gains,” said Niyoka McCoy, Chief Academic Officer at Stride. “We are excited to extend our decades of expertise in online teaching and learning to educators around the world for the benefit of every student, in a way that is highly accessible and welcoming to educators of all backgrounds.”

Stride’s Promising Practices Conference Series will feature experienced educators leading live and pre-recorded sessions, product demonstrations, and networking opportunities for educators. Each monthly online event will focus on a specific theme:

Since 2000, Stride has transformed teaching and learning experiences by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs, training thousands of educators to bring quality hands-on and online curriculum to more than two million students worldwide.

Registration is now open for the Promising Practices Conference Series free kickoff event on Friday, February 25, 2022. This event is open to all and is completely free of charge.

About Stride, Inc.

At Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), we are reimagining learning—where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed millions of people’s teaching and learning experiences by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future of School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.


