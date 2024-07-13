Market Closed -
Nyse
04:00:02 2024-07-12 pm EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
68.58
USD
+1.57%
+0.59%
+15.51%
Stride : K12 National Cook-Off brings in top chefs to judge youth competition
July 12, 2024 at 08:56 pm EDT
Orginially published on WUSA9 - July 12th, 2024
Deb Hannah from K 12 and youth chef Alivia, tell us about the K 12 National Cook-Off. The youth cooking competition winner gets $1,000 & will be judged by top chefs.
For more information about K12 Enrichment, please visit https://enrichment.k12.com/. Disclaimer Stride Inc. published this content on
12 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
13 July 2024 00:55:02 UTC.
Stride, Inc. is an education services company providing virtual and blended learning. It provides tech-enabled education solutions, curriculums, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary and postsecondary settings. It offers K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculums. For adult learners, it delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development. Its technology-based products and services enable its clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress and support students. Its solutions address two markets: General Education and Career Learning. For both the General Education and Career Learning markets, it offers school-as-a-service offering, which includes an integrated package of curriculum, technology systems, instruction, and support services that it administer on behalf of its customers.
Last Close Price
68.58
USD
Average target price
75.25
USD
Spread / Average Target
+9.73% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
