Stride : MedCerts Partners with Guild Education to Provide Course Offerings to Fortune 500 Employees

Employees will have access to more than 30 programs, such as Medical Assistant, Pharmacy Technician, Medical Billing, IT Security, and IT Helpdesk Technician

Employees at Fortune 500 companies around the country will have the opportunity to learn new career skills via a partnership announced today between MedCerts, an online training platform for healthcare and IT certifications, and Guild Education, a certified B-Corp on a mission to unlock economic opportunity for America’s workforce through education and upskilling.

Guild Education works with universities and other training institutions to give employer partners a way to provide continuing education opportunities to their workforces, which includes more than 3 million working adults nationwide. MedCerts – a Stride company – will bring its healthcare and IT certifications to the Guild Education Learning Marketplace. More than 30 MedCerts programs will be available, such as Medical Assistant, Pharmacy Technician, Medical Billing, IT Security and IT Helpdesk Technician, and many of the certifications can be completed in just three months.

“Career growth shouldn’t be put on pause because of Covid-19,” said Jason Aubrey, MedCerts CEO. “We are glad that we are able to help individuals advance their careers in a way that’s efficient, convenient and most importantly, safe.”

The MedCerts certifications will be made available on the Guild Education platform, which enables companies to use education as a strategic initiative to support innovation and talent growth that ultimately leads to positive corporate return on investment.

“Our partnership with MedCerts allows us to offer our employer partners the opportunity to upskill their workforce in healthcare and IT—two of the most in-demand industries right now,” said Paul Freedman, President of the Learning Marketplace at Guild Education. “Current events have highlighted huge skills training gaps in both of these fields, and we are happy to be able to help our employer partners fill them.”

MedCerts delivers certification and career training through HD-quality video-based instruction, virtual simulations, games and animations, and on-the-job training through Experiential Learning Solutions and apprenticeships. Founded in 2009, MedCerts has become one of Inc.’s Fastest Growing Private Companies in America and has helped over 25,000 students gain credentials for new careers. MedCerts was acquired by Stride in 2020, representing a significant step in Stride’s growth into the healthcare education sector at a time when the world’s attention is focused on the healthcare industry and economic recovery.

To learn more, visit www.medcerts.com.

About MedCerts:

MedCerts – a Stride company – is a national online training provider strengthening the workforce through innovative eLearning solutions. Focused on certifications in high-demand areas of Allied Healthcare and IT, they serve individuals from all backgrounds, including the military and their families, career changers, and the under- and unemployed. MedCerts delivers certification and career training through HD-quality video-based instruction, virtual simulations, games and animations, and on-the-job training through Experiential Learning Solutions. Since 2009, the company has developed over 35 career programs, trained and up-skilled more than 25,000 individuals across the country and partnered with over 500 American Job Centers and more than 1,000 healthcare organizations to build talent pipelines. In 2020, MedCerts was acquired by Stride, Inc. Stride has transformed the teaching and learning experience for millions of people by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and post-secondary settings. For more information, visit medcerts.com.

About Guild Education

Guild Education is on a mission to unlock opportunity for America’s workforce through education and upskilling, with a double bottom-line business model that does well by doing good. The nation’s leader in helping employers adapt their education and learning programs to align to corporate strategy, Guild helps the more than 88 million workers in need of retraining and upskilling find training and programs they need to unlock economic mobility. Guild partners with leading Fortune 500 employers such as Walmart, Lowe’s, The Walt Disney Company, Discover Financial and Chipotle to offer education and upskilling to their workforce, while supporting their recruitment, retainment, retention, training and brand goals. To do so, Guild works with top universities and learning providers — including schools like Purdue University Global, the University of Central Florida, and Southern New Hampshire University. With more than 730 employees and a growing customer base, Guild is a fast-growing company that was recognized as a winner of Fast Company’s 2020 World Changing Ideas award for its work at the intersection of education, economic mobility and corporate strategy. Guild has raised over $228M and is backed by venture firms and angel investors including General Catalyst, Salesforce Ventures, Workday Ventures, Stephen Curry, Bessemer Venture Partners, Emerson Collective, Felicis, Redpoint Ventures, and more. For more information, visit www.guildeducation.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210112005166/en/