Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Stride, Inc.    LRN

STRIDE, INC.

(LRN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stride : Minnesota Virtual Academy Now Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year

02/25/2021 | 09:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

After an academic year like no other, Minnesota Virtual Academy (MNVA), a tuition-free public school program of Houston Public Schools serving students statewide in kindergarten through 12th grade, is now accepting enrollment applications for the 2021-2022 school year.

With innovative technology, inspiring teachers and an interactive curriculum, MNVA’s online and blended learning and instruction platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment while recognizing their individual learning styles.

While working towards their high school diplomas, MNVA students can participate in Stride Career Prep. This program allows them to discover exciting options for their future in a variety of career fields, including: Business, Health & Human Sciences, Information Technology, and Manufacturing and the Trades. They can also earn college credits through partnerships with local colleges and universities and prepare to take industry-recognized certification exams upon graduation.

“If the past year has shown anything, it is that we need to continue to provide families with trusted and stable learning options,” said Superintendent of Houston Public Schools and MNVA Head of School Krin Abraham. “We will continue to be a driving force in providing an online learning option that delivers a high quality, safe, consistent alternative for students across the state.”

MNVA students access the school’s curriculum anywhere with an internet connection, and attend live virtual classes taught by state-licensed teachers. Students are offered a full course load in the core subjects of English/language arts, math, science, and history along with foreign language, art and music electives. Multiple electives and Advanced Placement® courses are also available to eligible high school students.

Students choose online school for a variety of reasons including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. MNVA’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

More information on MNVA and enrollment requirements how to enroll can be found at mnva.k12.com or by downloading the free K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

About Minnesota Virtual Academy

Minnesota Virtual Academy (MNVA) is a tuition-free online public school program of Houston Public Schools that serves students in grades K through 12. A Minnesota Department of Education-approved provider of online education, MNVA gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about MNVA, visit mnva.k12.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about STRIDE, INC.
09:32aTRUST A LEADER IN ONLINE SCHOOL : Cyber Academy of South Carolina Now Accepting ..
BU
09:32aSET YOUR CHILD UP FOR SUCCESS : Kansas Virtual Academy Now Accepting Enrollments..
BU
09:32aSET YOUR CHILD UP FOR SUCCESS : Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy Now Accepting E..
BU
09:32aSTRIDE : Minnesota Virtual Academy Now Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 Schoo..
BU
09:31aSTRIDE : Online Learning Experts at Missouri Virtual Academy Invite Students to ..
BU
09:31aTRUST THE LEADER IN ONLINE SCHOOL : Wyoming Virtual Academy Now Accepting Enroll..
BU
09:31aSTRIDE : Students Invited to Get A Head Start on College and Career Goals at Tex..
BU
09:01aTRUST A LEADER IN ONLINE SCHOOL : Alabama Virtual Academy Now Accepting Enrollme..
BU
08:32aSET YOUR CHILDREN UP FOR SUCCESS : Ohio Virtual Academy Now Accepting Enrollment..
BU
08:32aTRUST THE LEADER IN ONLINE SCHOOL : Insight Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School No..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 512 M - -
Net income 2021 62,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 148 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 007 M 1 007 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,57x
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 4 950
Free-Float 85,1%
Chart STRIDE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Stride, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STRIDE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 40,50 $
Last Close Price 25,19 $
Spread / Highest target 78,6%
Spread / Average Target 60,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James Jeaho Rhyu Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy J. Medina Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nathaniel A. Davis Executive Chairman
Rob Banwarth Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Steven Bryan Fink Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STRIDE, INC.18.65%1 007
TAL EDUCATION GROUP13.75%48 831
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.-1.42%31 169
GSX TECHEDU INC.83.79%22 661
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.16.19%5 025
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.61%4 308
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ