STRIDE, INC.

STRIDE, INC.

(LRN)
01/28 10:46:23 am
24.11 USD   -3.06%
10:31aSTRIDE : Online Students Among Recipients of National Service Award
BU
03:45aNCC Board Doubles FY20 Dividend as Profit Surges
MT
01/27SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Slump in Market Tumble
MT
Stride : Online Students Among Recipients of National Service Award

01/28/2021 | 10:31am EST
Stride, Inc. – formerly K12 Inc. – is pleased to announce that students from two of its Stride K12-powered schools will receive the prestigious Silent Servant Award from The Peter R. Marsh Foundation. The Silent Servant Award recognizes students nationwide who selflessly and quietly serve others.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210128005014/en/

Among this year’s award winners are:

  • Dominique Belasquez—a 12th grader at Destinations Career Academy of Colorado. When the pandemic began and masks were in short supply, Dominique assisted a teacher in creating masks on a 3D printer the school had originally purchased for its engineering program. Even after he received a coveted college acceptance letter this school year, Dominique continued to lead an online winter social, which encourages students to engage in online games and interact amid social distancing guidelines.
  • Mason Rake—an 11th grader at Destinations Career Academy of Wisconsin. As part of the school’s Information Technology program, Mason devotes his time to refurbishing computers to donate to Veterans. Additionally, he is member of Skills USA and the National Technical Honor Society, where he encourages others to commit to a life of service and often leads by example.

"These student award recipients successfully set aside the modern excesses of social and technical clutter and connected with the intrinsic qualities of their minds and hearts. They are real-time youthful champions who continually affirm that empathy is a key element of the compassionate and peaceful society we all desire,” said Peter Marsh, Foundation Chairman. “The Foundation’s goal is to continually identify, recognize and inspire student-servants and to encourage parents and educators to utilize these worthy superstars as teachable-moment models.”

“We couldn’t be prouder of these two students and every student at our Stride K12-powered schools who give back to their communities,” said Jeanna Pignatiello, Senior Vice President & Chief Academic Officer at Stride, Inc. “It’s inspiring to see so many learners strive to balance a rigorous academic course load along with their commitment to making a difference.”

Befitting the Silent Servant Award itself, the students do not apply for the recognition themselves. To be considered, they are nominated by a mentor or teacher. Schools may nominate up to three students per school year.

The Silent Servant Award is open to all high school students in the United States. Already this year, they have recognized students from New York to California, and Hawaii to the U.S. Virgin Islands. For more information, please visit https://www.prmfoundation.org/.

About The Peter R. Marsh Foundation

The Peter R. Marsh Foundation’s mission is to provide money and awards recognizing high school students for service to their communities. Their primary goal is to promote service learning, and help schools improve Social Emotional Skills in a positive way. And they partner with prestigious organizations like the Successful Practice Network and the National Dropout Prevention Center. For more information, please visit https://www.prmfoundation.org/.

About Stride, Inc.

At Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) – formerly K12 Inc. – we are reimagining lifelong learning as a rich, deeply personal experience that prepares learners for tomorrow. Since its inception, Stride has been committed to removing barriers that impact academic equity and to providing high-quality education for anyone—particularly those in underserved communities. The company has transformed the teaching and learning experience for millions of people by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and post-secondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. Providing a solution to the widening skills gap in the workplace and student loan crisis, Stride equips students with real world skills for in-demand jobs with career learning. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future of School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, destinationsacademy.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.


© Business Wire 2021
