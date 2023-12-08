Stride : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K
December 08, 2023 at 06:08 am EST
Item 5.07.
Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
The annual meeting of the stockholders of Stride, Inc. (the "Company") was held on December 7, 2023. The Company previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission a definitive proxy statement and related materials pertaining to this meeting, which describe in detail each of the five proposals submitted to stockholders at the meeting. The final results for the votes regarding each proposal are set forth below.
Proposal 1: Election of Directors
The ten nominees for the Board of Directors were elected to hold office until the next annual meeting of stockholders or until such time as their respective successors are elected and qualified or their earlier resignation, death, or removal from office. The tabulation of votes is set forth below:
For
Withheld
Broker Non-Vote
Aida M. Alvarez
34,753,849
1,895,647
1,979,998
Craig R. Barrett
34,596,394
2,053,102
1,979,998
Robert L. Cohen
35,328,936
1,320,560
1,979,998
Steven B. Fink
34,969,108
1,680,388
1,979,998
Robert E. Knowling, Jr.
35,940,426
709,070
1,979,998
Allison Lawrence
36,462,830
186,666
1,979,998
Liza McFadden
34,527,265
2,122,231
1,979,998
James J. Rhyu
36,397,017
252,479
1,979,998
Ralph Smith
36,094,200
555,296
1,979,998
Joseph A. Verbrugge
36,292,534
356,962
1,979,998
Proposal 2: Ratification of Appointment of Independent Auditor
The appointment of BDO USA, P.C. as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024 was ratified with 36,960,473 votes for, 1,282,500 votes against, 386,521 abstentions, and no broker non-votes.
Proposal 3: Advisory Vote to Approve Named Executive Officer Compensation
The compensation paid to the Company's named executive officers, as disclosed in the Compensation Discussion and Analysis and the accompanying tables in the proxy statement, was approved on an advisory basis (non-binding). There were 33,715,882 votes for, 2,519,857 votes against, 413,757 abstentions, and 1,979,998 broker non-votes.
Proposal 4: Advisory Vote on the Frequency of Future Advisory Votes to Approve Named Executive Officer Compensation
A frequency of one year was approved on an advisory basis (non-binding) as the recommended frequency of future advisory votes to approve executive compensation ("Say on Pay") with 33,207,569votes for one year, 8,037votes for two years, 3,059,665votes for three years, 374,225 abstentions, and 1,979,998 broker non-votes.
Based on these voting results, the Board of Directors of the Company has determined that the Company will hold future Say on Pay votes every year, until the next required advisory vote on the frequency of Say on Pay.
Proposal 5: Stockholder Proposal regarding a Report on Lobbying
The stockholder proposal regarding a report on lobbying activities and expenditures was not approved. There were 17,857,527 votes for, 18,249,329 votes against, 542,640 abstentions, and 1,979,998 broker non-votes.
Stride, Inc. is an education services company providing virtual and blended learning. It provides tech-enabled education solutions, curriculums, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary and postsecondary settings. It offers K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculums. For adult learners, it delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development. Its technology-based products and services enable its clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress and support students. Its solutions address two markets: General Education and Career Learning. For both the General Education and Career Learning markets, it offers school-as-a-service offering, which includes an integrated package of curriculum, technology systems, instruction, and support services that it administer on behalf of its customers.