Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.





The annual meeting of the stockholders of Stride, Inc. (the "Company") was held on December 7, 2023. The Company previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission a definitive proxy statement and related materials pertaining to this meeting, which describe in detail each of the five proposals submitted to stockholders at the meeting. The final results for the votes regarding each proposal are set forth below.





Proposal 1: Election of Directors

The ten nominees for the Board of Directors were elected to hold office until the next annual meeting of stockholders or until such time as their respective successors are elected and qualified or their earlier resignation, death, or removal from office. The tabulation of votes is set forth below:

For Withheld Broker Non-Vote Aida M. Alvarez 34,753,849 1,895,647 1,979,998 Craig R. Barrett 34,596,394 2,053,102 1,979,998 Robert L. Cohen 35,328,936 1,320,560 1,979,998 Steven B. Fink 34,969,108 1,680,388 1,979,998 Robert E. Knowling, Jr. 35,940,426 709,070 1,979,998 Allison Lawrence 36,462,830 186,666 1,979,998 Liza McFadden 34,527,265 2,122,231 1,979,998 James J. Rhyu 36,397,017 252,479 1,979,998 Ralph Smith 36,094,200 555,296 1,979,998 Joseph A. Verbrugge 36,292,534 356,962 1,979,998

Proposal 2: Ratification of Appointment of Independent Auditor





The appointment of BDO USA, P.C. as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024 was ratified with 36,960,473 votes for, 1,282,500 votes against, 386,521 abstentions, and no broker non-votes.





Proposal 3: Advisory Vote to Approve Named Executive Officer Compensation





The compensation paid to the Company's named executive officers, as disclosed in the Compensation Discussion and Analysis and the accompanying tables in the proxy statement, was approved on an advisory basis (non-binding). There were 33,715,882 votes for, 2,519,857 votes against, 413,757 abstentions, and 1,979,998 broker non-votes.





Proposal 4: Advisory Vote on the Frequency of Future Advisory Votes to Approve Named Executive Officer Compensation





A frequency of one year was approved on an advisory basis (non-binding) as the recommended frequency of future advisory votes to approve executive compensation ("Say on Pay") with 33,207,569 votes for one year, 8,037 votes for two years, 3,059,665 votes for three years, 374,225 abstentions, and 1,979,998 broker non-votes .

Based on these voting results, the Board of Directors of the Company has determined that the Company will hold future Say on Pay votes every year, until the next required advisory vote on the frequency of Say on Pay.





Proposal 5: Stockholder Proposal regarding a Report on Lobbying





The stockholder proposal regarding a report on lobbying activities and expenditures was not approved. There were 17,857,527 votes for, 18,249,329 votes against, 542,640 abstentions, and 1,979,998 broker non-votes.







