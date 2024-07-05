Orginially published on Local 3 News - May 6th, 2024

Angel G, an eight-year-old second grader from the Volunteer State Virtual Academy (VSVA), made a remarkable appearance on NBC as a junior forecaster. Displaying impressive confidence and charm, Angel shared about her life as an online student, discussing her hobbies, including making jewelry and drawing, and her love for spending time at her Aunt Kim's. She then took on the role of junior meteorologist, delivering a detailed weather forecast. She reported the upcoming warm temperatures and chances of showers and thunderstorms, including a high of 88 degrees and clear skies for the next day, with increased humidity and rain chances over the weekend. Angel's performance was celebrated by Chief Meteorologist David Carn, who praised her as a bright representative of her school.

To learn more about Volunteer State Virtual Academy please visit, https://vsva.k12.com/.