Stride : A Time to Celebrate the Students! Utah Virtual Academy Class of 2021 Ready to Move Forward     

After a school year like no other, Utah Virtual Academy (UTVA), an online public school serving K-12 grade students throughout the state since 2015, will celebrate its graduates virtually with a commencement ceremony on Wednesday, June 2 beginning at 4 pm.

“While other schools may have struggled with online learning throughout the year, UTVA never missed a day of instruction, which kept our students motivated, excited, and moving forward,” said UTVA Head of School Meghan Merideth. “And not only did our students stay the course, but they also earned valuable career training that will put the far ahead of their peers at the next level, in whatever path they choose.”

This year, UTVA will graduate 230 students. MaCoy Weaver is UTVA’s 2021 valedictorian. She plans to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and then attend Southern Utah University with a full tuition scholarship studying business management and entrepreneurship. The Salutatorian is Schooler Mollerup who will be attending the University of Utah in the fall.

“I can’t share enough of my gratitude for UTVA, through the pandemic and my last year of High School, it has helped me pursue my dreams of preparing for secondary education and graduating early, said MaCoy.”

Prior to the pandemic, students enrolled in virtual school for a number of reasons—some were looking to escape bullying, some may have fallen academically off track, and others were looking for an alternative to the traditional classroom setting.

UTVA students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives and attend live virtual classes taught by state-certified teachers.

Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows:

WHAT: Utah Virtual Academy 2021 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021, 4 PM. Link can be found here.

About Utah Virtual Academy

Utah Virtual Academy (UTVA) is an accredited online public charter school that serves Utah students in kindergarten through 12th grade. As part of the Utah public school system UTVA is tuition-free and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12, a Stride company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. UTVA also offers individual course options for high school students enrolled in their resident district programs, an approved charter school, private school or home school as part of the Statewide Online Education Program (SOEP). For more information about UTVA, please utva.k12.com.

