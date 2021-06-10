Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Stride, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LRN   US86333M1080

STRIDE, INC.

(LRN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stride : Insight School of Washington Class of 2021 Ready for the Next Big Part of Their Lives

06/10/2021 | 11:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This year was a year like no other in American education. But thanks to schools like Insight School of Washington, (ISWA), an online public school serving students throughout the state since 2006, high school graduates will soon move forward to begin the rest of their lives.

ISWA will celebrate its graduates virtually with a commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 12th beginning at 1 pm. A link to a livestream of the ceremony will be available at ISWA’s Facebook page.

“We’re excited to see our students graduate and move on to all the amazing next steps in their careers and academic futures,” said ISWA Head of School Cecily Kiester. “This was certainly a challenging year, but our students worked hard and deserve to be celebrated for their accomplishments. We’re so proud of them!”

This year, ISWA will graduate approximately 400 students from all over the state. Collectively, the graduating class reports it has been accepted to colleges and universities across Washington and beyond, including Eastman School of Music, Boise State University, Washington State University, and several excellent community colleges in the Pacific Northwest. Some ISWA graduates are working on vocational apprenticeships with companies like Provident Electrical, INC, on their way to becoming licensed professionals in the workforce.

Prior to the pandemic, students enrolled in virtual school for a number of reasons—some were looking for the safe learning environment that online school provides, some were looking to get back on track to earn their high school diploma, and others found a community of students and teachers where they could belong for the rest of their academic career and beyond.

ISWA students in grades 6-12 access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives and attend live virtual classes taught by state-certified teachers.

Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows:

WHAT: Insight School of Washington 2021 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: Saturday, June 12th , 2021, 1 PM, Link can be found here.

CONTACT: For any questions about the celebrations, please contact Cecily Kiester at ckiester@k12.com. For media inquiries, please contact Ken Schwartz at kschwartz@k12.com.

About Insight School of Washington

Insight School of Washington (ISWA) is a full-time online public-school program of the Quillayute Valley School District serving Washington students in grades 6-12. As a public school, ISWA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about ISWA, visit http://wa.insightschools.net


© Business Wire 2021
All news about STRIDE, INC.
11:31aSTRIDE  : Insight School of Washington Class of 2021 Ready for the Next Big Part..
BU
11:31aSTRIDE  : Let's Give It up to the Students! Oregon Virtual Academy Class of 2021..
BU
09:31aSTRIDE  : Insight School of Minnesota Celebrates Commencement with Online Ceremo..
BU
09:01aSTRIDE  : Virginia Virtual Academy Celebrates Class of 2021
BU
06/09Canada Markets Summary
MT
06/09STRIDE  : iQ Academy of California – Los Angeles Class of 2021 To Be Celeb..
BU
06/09Action Economics on The Bank of Canada Keeping Rates Steady, QE Unchanged
MT
06/09GSK consumer arm confident that growth, cash flow will help with debt
RE
06/09STRIDE  : North Carolina Virtual Academy Celebrates Graduates with Commencement ..
BU
06/08STRIDE  : It's Time to Celebrate the Students! California Virtual Academies Clas..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 528 M - -
Net income 2021 66,5 M - -
Net cash 2021 89,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 192 M 1 192 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,72x
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 4 950
Free-Float 85,2%
Chart STRIDE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Stride, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STRIDE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 41,00 $
Last Close Price 29,70 $
Spread / Highest target 51,5%
Spread / Average Target 38,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James Jeaho Rhyu Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy J. Medina Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nathaniel A. Davis Executive Chairman
Rob Banwarth Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Steven Bryan Fink Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STRIDE, INC.39.90%1 192
TAL EDUCATION GROUP-59.66%18 603
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.-51.46%15 462
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED32.80%5 436
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.-1.22%4 220
GAOTU TECHEDU INC.-70.03%3 962