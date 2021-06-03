Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Stride, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LRN   US86333M1080

STRIDE, INC.

(LRN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stride : It's Time to Celebrate the Students! Iowa Virtual Academy Class of 2021 Never Stopped Moving Forward

06/03/2021 | 09:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

After a school year like no other, Iowa Virtual Academy (IAVA), an online public school program of the Clayton Ridge Community School District, will celebrate the Class of 2021 with a virtual commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 5th, 2021.

The commencement will feature Iowa State Senator Amy Sinclair and will celebrate the achievements of 64 students.

Collectively, the Class of 2021 reports it has been accepted to technical schools, colleges, and universities across the country, including Iowa State, University of Iowa, University of Northern Iowa, DMACC, and Hawkeye, Kirkwood, Upper Iowa Community Colleges.

“The Class of 2021 has overcome enormous obstacles as they conclude their high school experience,” said IAVA Head of School Steven Hoff. “That’s why it’s more important than ever that we celebrate their graduation. No matter where a student goes after graduation, they should know that our entire community is rooting for their success.”

IAVA students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives, and attend live virtual classes taught by state-licensed teachers. IAVA also offers student clubs, field trips and social outings to foster a sense of school community, such as this week’s graduation celebration.

Details of the graduation ceremony are as follows:

WHAT: Iowa Virtual Academy 2021 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: Saturday, June 5th, 2021 1 pm

WHERE: Virtual (link available upon request)

About Iowa Virtual Academy

Iowa Virtual Academy is an online public school program of the Clayton Ridge Community School District, which uses curriculum provided by K12, a Stride company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. Iowa Virtual Academy’s individualized approach gives Iowa students the chance to learn in the ways that are right for them. For more about IAVA, visit iava.k12.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about STRIDE, INC.
09:32aSTRIDE  : Minnesota Virtual Academy Celebrates Class of 2021 Commencement
BU
09:32aSTRIDE  : It's Time to Celebrate the Students! Iowa Virtual Academy Class of 202..
BU
09:31aSTRIDE  : Let's Celebrate the Class of 2021! Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville..
BU
09:31aSTRIDE  : Texas Online Preparatory School Celebrates Class of 2021 Commencement
BU
08:32aSTRIDE  : Insight School of Michigan Class of 2021 Ready for the Next Big Part o..
BU
08:32aSTRIDE  : Ohio Digital Learning School Class of 2021 to Be Celebrated with Onlin..
BU
08:32aSTRIDE  : Insight Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School Class of 2021 To Be Celebrat..
BU
08:02aSTRIDE  : Celebrating the Class of 2021 at Cyber Academy of South Carolina
BU
06/02STRIDE  : Local 49 Hosts Hands-On Heavy Equipment Training Event for High School..
BU
06/02STRIDE  : iQ Academy Minnesota Celebrates Class of 2021 With Commencement Ceremo..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 528 M - -
Net income 2021 66,7 M - -
Net cash 2021 89,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 110 M 1 110 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,67x
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 4 950
Free-Float 85,2%
Chart STRIDE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Stride, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STRIDE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 41,00 $
Last Close Price 27,65 $
Spread / Highest target 62,7%
Spread / Average Target 48,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James Jeaho Rhyu Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy J. Medina Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nathaniel A. Davis Executive Chairman
Rob Banwarth Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Steven Bryan Fink Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STRIDE, INC.30.24%1 110
TAL EDUCATION GROUP-46.43%24 703
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.-42.95%18 171
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED36.55%5 976
GSX TECHEDU INC.-66.45%4 434
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.-3.21%4 135