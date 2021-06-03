Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Stride, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LRN   US86333M1080

STRIDE, INC.

(LRN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stride : Let's Celebrate the Class of 2021! Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville Recognizes Graduating Seniors

06/03/2021 | 09:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville (TVAH), a tuition-free online public school program of the Hallsville Independent School District, will celebrate its graduates with in-person commencement ceremonies on Saturday, June 5, 2021.

The in-person ceremonies will be held at MacGorman Auditorium at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in a safe, socially distanced way, and individual time slots will be given to students to be recognized by staff. There is no requirement or obligation to attend. A virtual graduation ceremony will be held for students unable to attend in-person.

“After a year with many challenges, I’m glad that we have an opportunity to come together to celebrate our graduating seniors,” said TVAH Head of School Catherine Groven. “This is a time to recognize their determination to reach this point in a year that presented many challenges. We are excited to see what they all do as they start the next chapter of their lives.”

This year, TVAH will graduate nearly 950 students. Collectively, the Class of 2021 reports receiving scholarships of more than $1.6 million. Graduating seniors have been accepted to trade schools, colleges, and universities across the country, including: Texas Tech University, Arizona State University, DePaul University, Prairie View A&M University, Pratt Institute of Art, and more.

The keynote speaker for the graduation will be Hallsville Independent School District Superintendent John Martin.

Prior to the pandemic, students enrolled in virtual school for a number of reasons – some were looking for an alternative to the traditional classroom setting, a robust career learning program offered through TVAH’s Stride Career Prep program, or support after falling off track academically.

TVAH students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives and attend live, virtual classes taught by Texas-licensed teachers.

Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows:

WHAT: Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville 2021 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: Saturday, June 5, 2021 | 9 AM, 12 PM, 3 PM

WHERE: MacGorman Auditorium at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary | 4616 Stanley Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76115

About Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville

Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville (TVAH) is a program of the Hallsville Independent School District that serves students statewide in grades 3-12. TVAH is tuition-free for Texas residents and is made possible through a contractual relationship between Hallsville Independent School District and K12, a Stride company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about TVAH, visit tvah.k12.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about STRIDE, INC.
09:32aSTRIDE  : Minnesota Virtual Academy Celebrates Class of 2021 Commencement
BU
09:32aSTRIDE  : It's Time to Celebrate the Students! Iowa Virtual Academy Class of 202..
BU
09:31aSTRIDE  : Let's Celebrate the Class of 2021! Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville..
BU
09:31aSTRIDE  : Texas Online Preparatory School Celebrates Class of 2021 Commencement
BU
08:32aSTRIDE  : Insight School of Michigan Class of 2021 Ready for the Next Big Part o..
BU
08:32aSTRIDE  : Ohio Digital Learning School Class of 2021 to Be Celebrated with Onlin..
BU
08:32aSTRIDE  : Insight Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School Class of 2021 To Be Celebrat..
BU
08:02aSTRIDE  : Celebrating the Class of 2021 at Cyber Academy of South Carolina
BU
06/02STRIDE  : Local 49 Hosts Hands-On Heavy Equipment Training Event for High School..
BU
06/02STRIDE  : iQ Academy Minnesota Celebrates Class of 2021 With Commencement Ceremo..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 528 M - -
Net income 2021 66,7 M - -
Net cash 2021 89,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 110 M 1 110 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,67x
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 4 950
Free-Float 85,2%
Chart STRIDE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Stride, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STRIDE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 41,00 $
Last Close Price 27,65 $
Spread / Highest target 62,7%
Spread / Average Target 48,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James Jeaho Rhyu Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy J. Medina Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nathaniel A. Davis Executive Chairman
Rob Banwarth Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Steven Bryan Fink Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STRIDE, INC.30.24%1 110
TAL EDUCATION GROUP-46.43%24 703
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.-42.95%18 171
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED36.55%5 976
GSX TECHEDU INC.-66.45%4 434
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.-3.21%4 135