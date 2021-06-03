Stride : Let's Celebrate the Class of 2021! Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville Recognizes Graduating Seniors

Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville (TVAH), a tuition-free online public school program of the Hallsville Independent School District, will celebrate its graduates with in-person commencement ceremonies on Saturday, June 5, 2021.

The in-person ceremonies will be held at MacGorman Auditorium at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in a safe, socially distanced way, and individual time slots will be given to students to be recognized by staff. There is no requirement or obligation to attend. A virtual graduation ceremony will be held for students unable to attend in-person.

“After a year with many challenges, I’m glad that we have an opportunity to come together to celebrate our graduating seniors,” said TVAH Head of School Catherine Groven. “This is a time to recognize their determination to reach this point in a year that presented many challenges. We are excited to see what they all do as they start the next chapter of their lives.”

This year, TVAH will graduate nearly 950 students. Collectively, the Class of 2021 reports receiving scholarships of more than $1.6 million. Graduating seniors have been accepted to trade schools, colleges, and universities across the country, including: Texas Tech University, Arizona State University, DePaul University, Prairie View A&M University, Pratt Institute of Art, and more.

The keynote speaker for the graduation will be Hallsville Independent School District Superintendent John Martin.

Prior to the pandemic, students enrolled in virtual school for a number of reasons – some were looking for an alternative to the traditional classroom setting, a robust career learning program offered through TVAH’s Stride Career Prep program, or support after falling off track academically.

TVAH students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives and attend live, virtual classes taught by Texas-licensed teachers.

Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows:

WHAT: Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville 2021 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: Saturday, June 5, 2021 | 9 AM, 12 PM, 3 PM

WHERE: MacGorman Auditorium at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary | 4616 Stanley Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76115

About Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville

Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville (TVAH) is a program of the Hallsville Independent School District that serves students statewide in grades 3-12. TVAH is tuition-free for Texas residents and is made possible through a contractual relationship between Hallsville Independent School District and K12, a Stride company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about TVAH, visit tvah.k12.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210603005003/en/