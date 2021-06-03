Stride : Minnesota Virtual Academy Celebrates Class of 2021 Commencement

Minnesota Virtual Academy (MNVA), a tuition-free public school program of Houston Public Schools serving students statewide in kindergarten through 12th grade, will celebrate the Class of 2021 with a virtual commencement ceremony on Sunday, June 6th, 2021.

“Our students have proven their resiliency this school year,” said Superintendent of Houston Public Schools and MNVA Head of School Krin Abraham. “After a year that hasn’t been easy for communities across our state, these students are proving their determination to achieve their full potential. I am excited to celebrate all of their hard work when they turn their tassels during our virtual ceremony.”

This year, MNVA will graduate nearly 154 students. Collectively, the Class of 2021 reports receiving scholarships of more than $470,000. Graduating seniors have been accepted to trade schools, colleges and universities across the country, including: the University of Minnesota, Brigham Young University, University of Colorado, and Bethel University.

MNVA students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives that prepare them for college and careers, including the Stride Career Prep program. Live online classes are taught by state-licensed teachers, who work closely with families and students to ensure academic success, encourage students to discover their passions, and empower them to achieve their dreams.

Details of the graduation ceremony are as follows:

WHAT: Minnesota Virtual Academy 2021 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: Sunday, June 6th, 2021 | 2 PM CST

WHERE: Virtual (link available upon request)

