  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Stride, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LRN   US86333M1080

STRIDE, INC.

(LRN)
  Report
Stride : Minnesota Virtual Academy Celebrates Class of 2021 Commencement

06/03/2021 | 09:32am EDT
Minnesota Virtual Academy (MNVA), a tuition-free public school program of Houston Public Schools serving students statewide in kindergarten through 12th grade, will celebrate the Class of 2021 with a virtual commencement ceremony on Sunday, June 6th, 2021.

“Our students have proven their resiliency this school year,” said Superintendent of Houston Public Schools and MNVA Head of School Krin Abraham. “After a year that hasn’t been easy for communities across our state, these students are proving their determination to achieve their full potential. I am excited to celebrate all of their hard work when they turn their tassels during our virtual ceremony.”

This year, MNVA will graduate nearly 154 students. Collectively, the Class of 2021 reports receiving scholarships of more than $470,000. Graduating seniors have been accepted to trade schools, colleges and universities across the country, including: the University of Minnesota, Brigham Young University, University of Colorado, and Bethel University.

MNVA students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives that prepare them for college and careers, including the Stride Career Prep program. Live online classes are taught by state-licensed teachers, who work closely with families and students to ensure academic success, encourage students to discover their passions, and empower them to achieve their dreams.

Details of the graduation ceremony are as follows:

WHAT: Minnesota Virtual Academy 2021 Graduation Ceremony
WHEN: Sunday, June 6th, 2021 | 2 PM CST
WHERE: Virtual (link available upon request)

About Minnesota Virtual Academy

Minnesota Virtual Academy (MNVA) is a tuition-free online public school program of Houston Public Schools that serves students in grades K through 12. A Minnesota Department of Education-approved provider of online education, MNVA gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about MNVA, visit mnva.k12.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 528 M - -
Net income 2021 66,7 M - -
Net cash 2021 89,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 110 M 1 110 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,67x
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 4 950
Free-Float 85,2%
Chart STRIDE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Stride, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STRIDE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 41,00 $
Last Close Price 27,65 $
Spread / Highest target 62,7%
Spread / Average Target 48,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James Jeaho Rhyu Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy J. Medina Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nathaniel A. Davis Executive Chairman
Rob Banwarth Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Steven Bryan Fink Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STRIDE, INC.30.24%1 110
TAL EDUCATION GROUP-46.43%24 703
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.-42.95%18 171
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED36.55%5 976
GSX TECHEDU INC.-66.45%4 434
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.-3.21%4 135