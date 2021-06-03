Log in
    LRN   US86333M1080

STRIDE, INC.

(LRN)
Stride : Texas Online Preparatory School Celebrates Class of 2021 Commencement

06/03/2021 | 09:31am EDT
Texas Online Preparatory School (TOPS), a public school authorized by the Huntsville Independent School District, will celebrate the Class of 2021 during an in-person commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 5th, 2021.

Collectively, the Class of 2021 – which includes more than 400 graduates – reports being awarded more than $1,638,200 in higher education scholarships and awards.

“After a year that has been full of surprises, we’re excited to bring together our graduating seniors for this celebration,” said TOPS Head of School Holly Lyon. “They’ve all worked hard to reach this point and I’m glad we have the opportunity to come together to recognize their achievements.”

The Class of 2021 report plans to enter the workforce or join military service, and many have been accepted to trade schools, colleges and universities across Texas and beyond, including: Mary Hardin Baylor University, Texas A&M, University of Texas, Texas Women’s University, and Sam Houston State.

TOPS students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives that prepare them for college and careers. Live online classes are taught by state-licensed teachers, who work closely with families and students to ensure academic success, encourage students to discover their passions, and empower them to reach their full potential.

A virtual ceremony will be held on June 3rd for those unable to attend in-person. Details of the graduation ceremony are as follows:

WHAT: Texas Online Preparatory School 2021 Graduation Ceremony
WHEN: Saturday, June 5th, 2021 | 6pm
WHERE: Virtual (link available upon request)

About Texas Online Preparatory School

Texas Online Preparatory School (TOPS) is a public school that serves students statewide in grades 3-12. TOPS is tuition-free for Texas residents and is made possible through a partnership between Huntsville Independent School District and K12, a Stride company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about TOPS, visit tops.k12.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 528 M - -
Net income 2021 66,7 M - -
Net cash 2021 89,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 110 M 1 110 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,67x
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 4 950
Free-Float 85,2%
Chart STRIDE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Stride, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STRIDE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 41,00 $
Last Close Price 27,65 $
Spread / Highest target 62,7%
Spread / Average Target 48,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James Jeaho Rhyu Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy J. Medina Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nathaniel A. Davis Executive Chairman
Rob Banwarth Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Steven Bryan Fink Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STRIDE, INC.30.24%1 110
TAL EDUCATION GROUP-46.43%24 703
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.-42.95%18 171
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED36.55%5 976
GSX TECHEDU INC.-66.45%4 434
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.-3.21%4 135