Stride : Trust a Leader in Online School … Florida Cyber Charter Academy Now Accepting Enrollment Applications for the 2021-2022 School Year

Florida Cyber Charter Academy (FLCCA), an online public charter school, is now accepting enrollment applications for the 2021-2022 school year. FLCCA offers a tuition-free education to students statewide in kindergarten through 12th grade.

FLCCA also offers families an alternative to the traditional brick-and-mortar learning environment. Combining online instruction, a rigorous curriculum and the support of state-licensed teachers, FLCCA provides a personalized learning experience.

FLCCA’s enrollment season comes at a time when more than 70% of U.S. parents agree that online education should be an ongoing option after the pandemic subsides.

“The pandemic has upended so much of our day-to-day lives. I’m proud that FLCCA continues to provide educational continuity for students during this truly unprecedented time,” said Dr. Sandra Anthony, Head of School at FLCCA.

FLCCA students across all grade levels are offered a full course load in the core subjects of English/language arts, math, science, history, art, music and physical education, as well as electives and world languages. FLCCA teachers facilitate live, interactive online classes, which allow students to enjoy a safe learning environment anywhere with an internet connection.

In addition to scheduled classes, teachers regularly communicate with students and families via phone and email to ensure they are supported and appropriately challenged. Resources are available to help FLCCA students and families navigate the online learning experience.

Many families and students are choosing FLCCA because it provides an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar education. Athletes, advanced learners, and all types of students can balance a full academic load along with extracurricular pursuits or any other specialized needs. FLCCA’s platform gives students the opportunity to pursue academic goals in a supportive environment that recognizes their individual learning styles.

Throughout the school year, FLCCA’s virtual clubs and organizations allow students to further explore shared interests together.

Families are encouraged to attend an online information session hosted by the school. To learn more about enrollment and for a schedule of information sessions visit flcca.k12.com.

About Florida Cyber Charter Academy

Florida Cyber Charter Academy (FLCCA) is a full-time public school available to students in grades K-12. As part of the Florida public school system, enrollment in FLCCA is tuition-free for Florida students, giving parents and families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN). For more information about FLCCA, visit flcca.k12.com.

