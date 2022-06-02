Students From California Virtual Academies To Be Celebrated with the In-Person Graduation Ceremonies They Earned

After two years of questions and distractions, the students from California Virtual Academies (CAVA), a network of online public schools serving K-12 students throughout the state, will celebrate its graduates with six in-person events throughout the state and one online commencement ceremony. Details for the graduations can be found below or on CAVA’s Facebook page.

CAVA is proud to graduate approximately 1200 students and has increased their graduation rate over the last year. Overall, the schools improved their proficiency rates in Math and Science during a time when rates across the state saw a decline.

Students at CAVA have reported they are attending colleges in- and out of California next year, including UCLA, Rice University, Georgia State, Brigham Young University, Howard University, Cal State Long Beach, and UC Riverside.

“Our graduates have worked hard these last few years to overcome more obstacles than ever before, and I for one can’t wait to give them some recognition for all their hard work,” said CAVA Head of School April Warren. “We’re so happy they made it to this point and look forward to seeing what they do next.”

Prior to the pandemic, students enrolled in virtual school for a number of reasons—some were looking to escape bullying, some may have fallen academically off track, and others were looking for an alternative to the traditional classroom setting.

Many families and students choose CAVA because it provides an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar education. Athletes, advanced learners, and students seeking a bullying-free environment can balance a full academic course load along with extracurricular pursuits or medical needs.

CAVA is inviting all families and friends worldwide to join the celebration. Details of graduation ceremonies are as follows:

WHAT: California Virtual Academies 2022 Graduation Ceremony

WHERE:

Central CA: Fresno, Tower Theater, June 6 th , 10 AM

, 10 AM Northern CA: Fairfield, Fairfield Civic Center, Willow Hall, June 7 th @ 10:00 AM and 1:00 PM

@ 10:00 AM and 1:00 PM Southern CA: San Diego, Harry Griffin Park Amphitheatre, June 9 th @ 10:00 AM

@ 10:00 AM Southern CA: San Bernardino, San Bernardino Community College, Greek Theater, June 10 th @ 10:00 AM and 1:00 PM

@ 10:00 AM and 1:00 PM Virtual Graduation, June 10th @ 10:00 AM

CONTACT: For any questions about the celebrations, please contact graduation coordinator Angie Covil at acovil@caliva.org. For media inquiries, please contact Ken Schwartz at kschwartz@k12.com.

About California Virtual Academies

California Virtual Academies are nine independent online public charter schools that use the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). The California Virtual Academies are: CAVA @ Fresno, CAVA @ Kings, CAVA @ Los Angeles, CAVA @ Maricopa, CAVA @ San Diego, CAVA @ San Joaquin, CAVA @ San Mateo, CAVA @ Sonoma and CAVA @ Sutter. Families do not pay tuition for a student to attend an online public school. Common household items and office supplies like printer ink and paper are not provided. Our enrollment consultants can help address your technological and computer questions and needs. Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about CAVA, visit https://cava.k12.com/.

