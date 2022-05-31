Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Stride, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
STRIDE, INC.

05/27
Students From Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy To Be Celebrated with the In-Person Graduation Ceremony They Earned

05/31/2022 | 08:31am EDT
After two years of questions and distractions, the students from Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy (MGLVA), an online public school serving K-12 students throughout the state, will celebrate its graduates with an in-person commencement ceremony this weekend.

The graduation will take place this Thursday at the Wharton Center on the campus of MSU. MGLVA increased their graduation rate nearly 12% since 2019 and expects to graduate close to 300 students. Details for the graduation can be found below or on MGLVA’s Facebook page.

“Our graduates have worked hard these last few years to overcome more obstacles than ever before, and I for one can’t wait to give them some recognition for all their hard work,” said MGLVA Head of School Kendall Schroeder. “We’re so happy they made it to this point and look forward to seeing what they do next.”

Prior to the pandemic, students enrolled in virtual school for a number of reasons—some were looking to escape bullying, some may have fallen academically off track, and others were looking for an alternative to the traditional classroom setting.

An online public-school program, MGLVA is available tuition-free to students in grades K-12 who reside anywhere in the state. Many families and students choose MGLVA because it provides an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar education. Athletes, advanced learners, and students seeking a bullying-free environment can balance a full academic course load along with extracurricular pursuits or medical needs.

MGLVA is inviting all families and friends worldwide to join the celebration. Details of the prom and graduation ceremonies are as follows:

WHAT: Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy 2022 Graduation Ceremony

WHERE: The Wharton Center on the campus of Michigan State University

WHEN: June 2 at 2 PM

CONTACT: For any questions about the celebrations, please contact head of school Kendall Schroeder at kschroeder@k12.com. For media inquiries, please contact Ken Schwartz at kschwartz@k12.com.

About Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy

Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy (MGLVA) is an online public-school program of the Manistee School District, serving students across the state of Michigan. MGLVA is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs. For more information about MGLVA, visit mglva.k12.com.


© Business Wire 2022
