Students From Three Online Schools in Oregon To Be Celebrated with the Virtual Graduation Ceremony They Earned

After two years of questions and distractions, the students from Destinations Career Academy of Oregon (ORDCA), Cascade Virtual Academy (CVA), and Insight School of Oregon – Painted Hills (ISOR-PH), online public charter schools serving K-12 students throughout the state, will celebrate their graduation with a virtual commencement ceremony this weekend.

“I know some families are still struggling with what to do with their children’s daily education, but for one day, let the students have their shining moment, the recognition of all their hard work, and a celebration of their future,” said, Melissa Hausmann, Executive Director. “We care deeply about each one of our graduates and we will sorely miss them all. We’re so happy they made it to this point and look forward to seeing what they will accomplish in the future.”

This year, the schools will have 94 graduates across all three schools. Most of the students qualify to take advantage of the Oregon Promise Grant, which helps to pay tuition costs at any community college in Oregon for students who have a GPA of 2.0 or higher.

Graduates are exploring in-state opportunities for post-secondary education, including George Fox University, Portland State University, University of Oregon, and Oregon Institute of Technology. Additionally, students are choosing to attend Portland, Mt Hood, Lane, and Chemeketa Community Colleges, to name a few.

When asked about specific career paths, the Class of 2022 described exploring HealthCare, Business, Education, and Visual Arts. The class also reported a significant number planning to work either full or part-time while continuing higher education, which they view as a valuable and necessary experience.

Students choose online learning for a number of reasons—some are looking to escape bullying, some may have fallen academically off track, and others are looking for an alternative to the traditional classroom setting.

Staffed by state-licensed teachers, ORDCA, CVA, and ISOR-PH are authorized online public-charter school programs delivering a hands-on, individualized approach to learning. Students can access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives and attend live online classes taught by state-certified teachers. Each school is inviting all families and friends worldwide to join the celebration.

Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows:

WHAT: Destinations Career Academy of Oregon, Cascade Virtual Academy, and Insight School of Oregon – Painted Hills 2022 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: Saturday, June 4th, 3:00 PM. The ceremony will be available to watch on-demand after the event at this link.

About Destinations Career Academy of Oregon

Destinations Career Academy of Oregon (ORDCA) is a full-time online public charter school authorized by Mitchell School District that serves students in grades 9-12 statewide. ORDCA combines traditional high school academics with industry-relevant, career-focused electives—giving students a jump-start on their college and career goals. As part of the Oregon public school system, ORDCA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about ORDCA, visit https://ordca.k12.com/.

About Insight School of Oregon-Painted Hills

Insight School of Oregon-Painted Hills (ISOR-PH) is a full-time online public charter school serving Oregon students in grades 7-12 and focuses on credit recovery for students who have fallen behind in high school credit, or need more academic support. As part of the Oregon public school system, ISOR-PH is tuition-free, and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about ISOR-PH, visit or-ph.insightschools.net.

About Cascade Virtual Academy

Cascade Virtual Academy (CVA) is an online public charter school authorized by Mitchell School District that serves students in K-12th grade throughout the state of Oregon. As part of the Oregon public school system, CVA is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information on CVA, visit http://cva.k12.com.

