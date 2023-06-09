Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Stride, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LRN   US86333M1080

STRIDE, INC.

(LRN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:25:14 2023-06-09 pm EDT
41.88 USD   +0.77%
12:01pStudents at Washington Virtual Academies to Celebrate Graduation June 11 in Tacoma
BU
11:46aIQ Academy of California – LA students to Celebrate Class of 2023 Commencement
BU
09:24aDestinations Career Academy of Colorado - Online School Launches Innovative Free and Reduced Lunch Program for At-Home Public-School Students in Colorado
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Students at Washington Virtual Academies to Celebrate Graduation June 11 in Tacoma

06/09/2023 | 12:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Online public school graduates to receive their diplomas at in-person event at Tacoma Convention Center

The students of Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA), an online public school serving K-12 students throughout the state since 2006, will celebrate its graduates with an in-person commencement ceremony on June 11 at 1:00 pm at the Tacoma Convention Center.

“Graduation is a magical time for our students,” said Susan Boyer, Washington Virtual Academies Executive Director. “Being able to celebrate this important milestone in students’ lives alongside their parents, teachers and administrators is something we hope they take with them as they move to the next phase of their lives.”

Collectively, Washington Virtual Academies class of 2023 includes just over 300 graduates, 8 Valedictorians, and 83 Honor Students with gpa of 3.5 or higher, and has students that have been accepted to trade schools, colleges, and universities across the country as well as several branches of the military. Many students have been awarded scholarships and many are also headed straight into the workforce or continue at positions that they have held throughout high school.

“WAVA offers students a dynamic learning environment that prepares them for career and educational pathways throughout their academic careers, preparing them to enter the world prepared for all that’s in front of them,” said Terry Ackerman, WAVA High School Principal. “We can’t wait to hear what our students do next and celebrate their future successes.”

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA), a program of Omak School District, is a full-time online public school for students in grades K–12. We're dedicated to inspiring and empowering students through an education experience tailored to each child's needs and is part of the parent company Stride K12. Stride K12 school options empower students to learn in the ways that are best for them—in their own place and at their own pace. The Stride company serves families and students of Stride K12-powered schools and continues to expand to offer learning solutions to students of all ages.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on STRIDE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 817 M - -
Net income 2023 121 M - -
Net cash 2023 40,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 752 M 1 752 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,94x
EV / Sales 2024 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 7 500
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart STRIDE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Stride, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STRIDE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 41,56 $
Average target price 53,50 $
Spread / Average Target 28,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Jeaho Rhyu Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donna Meacham Blackman Chief Financial Officer
Craig R. Barrett Chairman
Leslie Ottolenghi EVP, Chief Information & Technology Officer
Steven Bryan Fink Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STRIDE, INC.33.60%1 752
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.22.06%7 222
EAST BUY HOLDING LIMITED-40.10%4 069
TAL EDUCATION GROUP-10.92%4 010
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.0.93%3 227
LAUREATE EDUCATION, INC.28.48%1 943
