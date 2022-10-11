Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Stride, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LRN   US86333M1080

STRIDE, INC.

(LRN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:12 2022-10-11 pm EDT
43.97 USD   -0.72%
02:22pTech Elevator Welcomes New Leaders, Embraces Growth
BU
10/06At-Risk Students Have a Place to Thrive with Texas Virtual Academy
BU
10/05Stride Esports Launches Fall Tournaments with New Partner, Practice Server
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tech Elevator Welcomes New Leaders, Embraces Growth

10/11/2022 | 02:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

National coding leader adds two Campus Directors amidst exponential industry growth

Tech Elevator, a leading technology training provider helping individuals and companies gain in-demand skills for the modern workforce, has announced the appointment of two new leaders in their growing Columbus, Ohio, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania/Wilmington, Delaware, markets. Lisa Sydney will oversee all operations of the Philadelphia and Wilmington campuses, and Kevin Gadd will oversee the Columbus campus.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome these two new leaders to the Tech Elevator team,” said Anthony Hughes, CEO and Co-Founder, Tech Elevator. “It’s an exciting time of high growth and high demand for the industry as a whole, and the combined experience of Lisa and Kevin in the education, technology and entrepreneurial spaces will be hugely beneficial to our students in the many industries we support across the region—not to mention a fantastic addition to our growing organization as well.”

Lisa Sydney, most recently the Assistant Director of Adult Learning Advising and Retention for the newly merged University of the Sciences and Saint Joseph’s University, has more than 15 years of relationship and program management experience. Having spent the bulk of her career in higher education, Lisa’s focus has largely been on career coaching, counseling, advising and employment services. Also a licensed social worker, she served as co-chair for the Professional Development and Professional Connections Committees for the Eastern Association of Colleges and Employers (EACE) for more than three years where she helped employers and career services professionals to engage in their own professional development. As a licensed social worker, Lisa has a passion for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) and creating career opportunities for underrepresented groups. Lisa holds a psychology degree from Dickinson College and a Master of Social Work from the University of Pennsylvania. She will oversee all operations of the Philadelphia and Wilmington campuses.

Kevin Gadd joins Tech Elevator after decades of leadership experience in the technology, entrepreneurship and education sectors, most recently serving as director for Apprenti, a national nonprofit dedicated to supporting veterans, women and people of color in technology-related careers in Ohio. He is the co-founder of Venture Highway; has taught entrepreneurship courses at The Ohio State University and Columbus College of Art and Design and served as an advisor to the entrepreneurship centers at both institutions and at Franklin University; holds a National Business Incubator Association certificate of incubator management; and is a highly decorated military leader, having retired as Chief Master Sergeant (E-9) from the Ohio Air National Guard (ANG) after 23 years of service to the Guard and Air Force. He currently serves as a general board member for Veteran Companion Animal Services and is an active board member for the Arthritis Foundation. Kevin holds a bachelor’s degree from The Ohio State University in German (International Business focus) and an MBA from Franklin University (Strategy focus). He will oversee all operations of the Columbus campus.

“Technology and tech-focused careers are growing at an incredible rate,” says Hughes. “According to a recent article published by The Philadelphia Inquirer, this growth is driving an increase in salaries as well, with Philadelphia experiencing a nearly 12% jump between 2021 and 2022. It’s a good time to live in one of these regions and a great time to learn to code with Tech Elevator’s full-stack software development curriculum, expert instructors and dedicated career coaches who teach, support and guide.”

As Campus Directors, Lisa and Kevin will be responsible for the overall operations of the three respective campus locations in Ohio, Delaware and Pennsylvania, including team management and staffing, admissions, student and alumni engagement, business development, event coordination, facilities management and expansion efforts in the Greater Philadelphia and Columbus Regions.

For more information, visit www.techelevator.com.

About Tech Elevator

Tech Elevator, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN), is an intensive educational provider helping individuals and companies acquire in-demand technology skills for the modern workforce. Through our 14-week, full-time, part-time, in-person and National Live Remote immersive online coding boot camps, we teach students from a wide variety of backgrounds to become software developers while helping them build necessary career-readiness skills and career connections through our Pathway Program™ to land a meaningful job in tech.

Founded in 2015 with a focus on quality and care in everything we do, Tech Elevator has placed over 3,000 graduates into software development roles in over 750 companies nationwide. We have consistently been an industry leader for job placement outcomes and are committed to a proactive approach to transparency and accountability in education. Learn more at www.techelevator.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about STRIDE, INC.
02:22pTech Elevator Welcomes New Leaders, Embraces Growth
BU
10/06At-Risk Students Have a Place to Thrive with Texas Virtual Academy
BU
10/05Stride Esports Launches Fall Tournaments with New Partner, Practice Server
BU
10/03Stride, Inc. Continues Partnership with PACER's National Bullying Prevention Center for..
BU
10/03Stride, Inc. Continues Partnership with PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Cente..
CI
09/27New Study : Parents Say Online Schools More Transparent Than Traditional Schools
BU
09/27Morgan Stanley Adjusts Stride's Price Target to $47 from $45, Maintains Overweight Rati..
MT
09/06Don't Miss Your Shot : Stride National Photography Competition Invites Students to Capture..
BU
09/01California Virtual Academies Wins National Award in Excellence
BU
08/25Stride's Shares Rising Thursday After Morgan Stanley Upgrade
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STRIDE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 776 M - -
Net income 2023 108 M - -
Net cash 2023 80,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 844 M 1 844 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,99x
EV / Sales 2024 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 7 500
Free-Float 83,2%
Chart STRIDE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Stride, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STRIDE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 44,29 $
Average target price 53,50 $
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Jeaho Rhyu Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donna Meacham Blackman Chief Financial Officer
Craig R. Barrett Chairman
Leslie Ottolenghi EVP, Chief Information & Technology Officer
Steven Bryan Fink Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STRIDE, INC.31.44%1 844
KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED483.18%3 949
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.9.14%3 895
TAL EDUCATION GROUP-0.25%2 543
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.-5.68%2 525
LAUREATE EDUCATION, INC.-12.58%1 762