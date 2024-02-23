Virtual tuition-free school serves grades 3-12 with emphasis on career and college prep

Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville (TVAH), which offers tuition-free online education for students in grades 3-12, is now accepting applications for the 2024-2025 academic school year.

Texas students in grades 3-12 looking for a personalized education are invited to enroll at Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville for the 2024-25 school year.

TVAH is powered by K12 and led by Texas-certified educators who teach high-quality curriculum meeting state standards and tailored to each student. The school provides personalized support and regular touchpoints to help kids stay connected in a digital learning environment.

“Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville is thrilled to welcome new and existing students in grades 3-12 in the coming school year,” said TVAH Executive Director Kyla Pickrell. “We are proud of our program that prepares students for careers and higher education. Our curriculum is supplemented by career and technical education (CTE) offerings, allowing students to receive stackable credentials and certifications, as well as honors and AP courses.”

High schoolers can earn dual college credits through Kilgore College and the University of Texas of the Permian Basin. Students are also exposed to industry professionals and provided opportunities for apprenticeships and internships to prepare them for future careers, all while earning a high school diploma.

As a complement to virtual learning, TVAH offers in-person events and field trips to help students stay connected. Enrollment is currently open for families throughout Texas searching for a safe, personalized learning environment. To learn more, visit tvah.k12.com.

About Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville

Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville (TVAH) is an online program of Hallsville Independent School District, but any student throughout Texas can apply. TVAH uses an innovative curriculum model to provide children in grades 3-12 with the best education possible. The engaging curriculum and tools are provided by Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs. For more information about TVAH, visit tvah.k12.com

