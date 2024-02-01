To celebrate the start of Career and Technical Education Month, Stride is encouraging high school students nationwide to take their next steps towards career exploration with the launch of K12’s new Career Services Center.

The Center is packed with tools for high school students as they explore careers and prepare for entry-level jobs and internships. Students can take a career quiz, download resume templates, get tips on interviewing, learn how to get an internship, search and apply for jobs, and more – all through content and on-demand videos developed and curated by K12’s Student Career Coaching Team.

“Navigating life after high school looks a lot different for Gen Z and Gen Alpha,” says Laura Massey, Manager of K12’s nationwide Student Career Coaching Team. “Career exploration and development is a crucial part of the planning process so having access to these resources is a game changer.”

Open to all high school students, K12’s Career Services Center is where high school students and families can watch videos, register for free career events, and learn how to prepare for their next step no matter where they are in their process.

In addition to the Career Services Center, K12’s career and college prep program gives students opportunities to explore career fields, earn certifications, and take career pathway classes, in addition to these benefits:

Dual Credit/Enrollment Opportunities : Student can earn college credits while still in high school, ultimately saving them time and money while getting them ahead in life after high school.



Life Skills: Through hands-on curriculum, innovative technology, and real-world career training K12 students are learning the top skills employers are demanding for the future , including critical thinking, collaboration, creativity, and communication.



Monthly Career and College Readiness Webinars: These free events for high school students nationwide can enhance your student’s employability skills with topics like resume building, interview techniques, and professional networking. Students can learn about career paths, industry trends, career exploration, and strategies from student career coaches, employers, and other partners.



Student Advisory Council : Students can make their mark by joining an elite group of K12-powered students who are paid interns, gaining real-world experience in marketing, business, social media, research, and more through work-based learning and other opportunities.



For more information about the program, please visit the Career Services Center page. For information on Stride, Inc. the leading provider of online and blended education programs, please visit k12.com.

About Stride Inc.

At Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), we are reimagining learning—where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed millions of people’s teaching and learning experiences by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.

