Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Stride, Inc.    LRN

STRIDE, INC.

(LRN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trust a Leader in Online School: Arkansas Virtual Academy Now Enrolling for the 2021-2022 School Year

02/25/2021 | 01:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Students are invited to explore different career paths at Arkansas Virtual Academy (ARVA), which is now accepting enrollment applications for the 2021-2022 school year. An online public charter school, ARVA is available tuition-free to students in kindergarten through 12th grade who reside anywhere in the state.

In addition to career learning courses, ARVA students have access to a robust curriculum and attend live virtual classes taught by state-licensed teachers. Students are offered a full course load in the core subjects of math, science, English language arts, history, art and music, as well as a host of electives including world languages. Teachers regularly communicate with students and their families via email, phone and during one-on-one meetings.

ARVA’s enrollment season comes at a time when more than 70% of U.S. parents agree that online education should be an ongoing option after the pandemic subsides.

“At ARVA, we are committed to providing a stable, high-quality learning environment for students and families during this unprecedented time,” said ARVA Head of School Amy Johnson. “Every school year, we are devoted to helping students reach their full potential. However, this year, our commitment is stronger than ever.”

Many families and students choose ARVA because it provides an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar education. Athletes, advanced learners, and students seeking a bullying-free environment can balance a full academic course load along with extracurricular pursuits or medical needs.

Students and families are encouraged to attend an online information session hosted by the school. More information on ARVA, how to enroll, and a schedule of upcoming events can be found at arva.k12.com.

About Arkansas Virtual Academy

Arkansas Virtual Academy is a full-time public charter school serving students in grades K through 12. As part of the Arkansas public school system, ARVA is tuition-free and gives families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN). For more information about ARVA, visit arva.k12.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about STRIDE, INC.
01:01pTRUST A LEADER IN ONLINE SCHOOL : Arkansas Virtual Academy Now Enrolling for the..
BU
11:31aTRUST THE LEADER IN ONLINE SCHOOL : Destinations Career Academy of Oregon Now Ac..
BU
11:02aSTRIDE : Trust a Leader in Online Education … Virginia Virtual Academy No..
BU
10:31aSTRIDE : Trust a Leader in Online School … Louisiana Virtual Charter Acad..
BU
10:31aTRUST THE LEADERS IN ONLINE SCHOOL : Arizona Virtual Academy and Insight School ..
BU
10:31aSET YOUR CHILD UP FOR SUCCESS : Colorado Preparatory Academy Now Accepting Enrol..
BU
10:02aTRUST A LEADER IN ONLINE SCHOOL : Enrollment Now Open at Digital Academy of Flor..
BU
09:32aTRUST A LEADER IN ONLINE SCHOOL : Cyber Academy of South Carolina Now Accepting ..
BU
09:32aSET YOUR CHILD UP FOR SUCCESS : Kansas Virtual Academy Now Accepting Enrollments..
BU
09:32aSET YOUR CHILD UP FOR SUCCESS : Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy Now Accepting E..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 512 M - -
Net income 2021 62,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 148 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 007 M 1 007 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,57x
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 4 950
Free-Float 85,1%
Chart STRIDE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Stride, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STRIDE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 40,50 $
Last Close Price 25,19 $
Spread / Highest target 78,6%
Spread / Average Target 60,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James Jeaho Rhyu Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy J. Medina Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nathaniel A. Davis Executive Chairman
Rob Banwarth Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Steven Bryan Fink Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STRIDE, INC.18.65%1 007
TAL EDUCATION GROUP13.75%48 831
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.-1.42%31 169
GSX TECHEDU INC.83.79%22 661
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.16.19%5 025
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.61%4 308
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ