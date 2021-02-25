Trust a Leader in Online School: Arkansas Virtual Academy Now Enrolling for the 2021-2022 School Year

Students are invited to explore different career paths at Arkansas Virtual Academy (ARVA), which is now accepting enrollment applications for the 2021-2022 school year. An online public charter school, ARVA is available tuition-free to students in kindergarten through 12th grade who reside anywhere in the state.

In addition to career learning courses, ARVA students have access to a robust curriculum and attend live virtual classes taught by state-licensed teachers. Students are offered a full course load in the core subjects of math, science, English language arts, history, art and music, as well as a host of electives including world languages. Teachers regularly communicate with students and their families via email, phone and during one-on-one meetings.

ARVA’s enrollment season comes at a time when more than 70% of U.S. parents agree that online education should be an ongoing option after the pandemic subsides.

“At ARVA, we are committed to providing a stable, high-quality learning environment for students and families during this unprecedented time,” said ARVA Head of School Amy Johnson. “Every school year, we are devoted to helping students reach their full potential. However, this year, our commitment is stronger than ever.”

Many families and students choose ARVA because it provides an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar education. Athletes, advanced learners, and students seeking a bullying-free environment can balance a full academic course load along with extracurricular pursuits or medical needs.

Students and families are encouraged to attend an online information session hosted by the school. More information on ARVA, how to enroll, and a schedule of upcoming events can be found at arva.k12.com.

About Arkansas Virtual Academy

Arkansas Virtual Academy is a full-time public charter school serving students in grades K through 12. As part of the Arkansas public school system, ARVA is tuition-free and gives families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN). For more information about ARVA, visit arva.k12.com.

