MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Stride, Inc.    LRN

STRIDE, INC.

(LRN)
Trust a Leader in Online School: Cyber Academy of South Carolina Now Accepting Enrollment Applications for the 2021-2022 School Year

02/25/2021 | 09:32am EST
Cyber Academy of South Carolina (CASC), an online public school, is now accepting enrollment applications for the 2021-2022 school year. CASC is available tuition-free to students in kindergarten through 12th grade who reside anywhere in the state.

At CASC, students have access to a robust curriculum and attend live virtual classes taught by state-licensed teachers. Students are offered a full course load in the core subjects of math, science, English language arts, history, art and music, as well as a host of electives including world languages. Teachers regularly communicate with students and their families via email, phone and during one-on-one meetings.

Through the school’s career learning program, participating students can also pair a solid academic foundation with hands-on learning experiences in growing career fields like information technology (IT), business, and much more. Whether their path leads them directly into the workplace, to the military, or to higher education, career learning provides students with the skills they need to get there.

CASC’s open enrollment season comes at a time when more than 70% of U.S. parents agree that online education should be an ongoing option after the pandemic subsides.

“Now, more than ever, students of all backgrounds need a safe, reliable learning environment that meets their unique needs,” said CASC Head of School David Crook. “At CASC, we provide students with a rigorous curriculum, personalized support, and the tools they need to be successful.”

Many families and students choose CASC because it provides an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar education. Athletes, advanced learners, and students seeking a bullying-free environment can balance a full academic course load along with extracurricular pursuits or medical needs.

Outside of the classroom, CASC offers online student clubs and activities such as field trips, community service opportunities and social gatherings, including an annual graduation ceremony for seniors.

Students and families are encouraged to attend an online information session hosted by the school. More information on CASC, how to enroll, and a schedule of upcoming events can be found at casc.k12.com.

About Cyber Academy of South Carolina

Cyber Academy of South Carolina (CASC) is a full-time, public school serving students in grades K through 12. CASC is tuition-free, giving families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN). CASC is fully accredited by AdvancED. For more information about CASC, visit casc.k12.com.


© Business Wire 2021
