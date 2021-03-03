Log in
Trust the Leader in Online School: Idaho Technical Career Academy Now Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year

03/03/2021 | 11:31am EST
After an academic year like no other, Idaho Technical Career Academy (ITCA), a full-time online public-school academy serving students in grades 9-12 throughout the state, is welcoming students to enroll for the 2021-2022 school year.

ITCA is the state leader in providing safe, alternative education options, while giving your student a personalized experience and providing them with what they need to succeed.

ITCA is tuition-free to all students who reside in Idaho, staffed by state-licensed teachers, and is an authorized online public-school program of the Idaho Public Schools. They offer a personalized approach to learning, delivering rich, engaging curriculum designed to assist students who seek alternative pathways to education.

While working towards their high school diplomas, ITCA students can participate in the Stride Career Prep program and discover exciting options for their future in a variety of career fields, including: Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources, Business, Health and Human Services, and IT. They can also earn college credits through partnerships with local colleges and universities and prepare to take industry-recognized certification exams upon graduation.

“Students of all ages need consistency and an opportunity to shine; ITCA can provide them with both,” said Monti Pittman, Head of School. “There’s no doubt this past school year was unlike any other, but our technology and student-focused curriculum will give your children the advantage they need to succeed at the next level.”

Students choose online school for a variety of reasons including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. ITCA’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

“The students and the teachers have been so helpful to me that I am really enjoying this school year so far,” said a current ITCA student. “I am able to understand better and the teachers really help me when I am stuck. And I am able to stay in school and now my future will be boosted because I decided to stay in school. I am so happy to call myself an Idaho Technical Career Academy student.​”

ITCA is now accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. Families are encouraged to attend an online information session hosted by the school. More information, how to enroll, and a schedule of upcoming events can be found at http://itca.k12.com.

About Idaho Technical Career Academy

Idaho Technical Career Academy (ITCA) is a Cognia-accredited, full-time online public charter school that serves students statewide in grades 9-12. As part of the Idaho public school system, ITCA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about ITCA, visit http://itca.k12.com.


© Business Wire 2021
