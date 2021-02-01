Log in
STRIDE, INC.

(LRN)
Trust the Leaders in Online School: Destinations Career Academy of Wisconsin and Wisconsin Virtual Academy Now Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year

02/01/2021 | 09:31am EST
After an academic year like no other, both the Destinations Career Academy of Wisconsin (WIDCA), and the Wisconsin Virtual Academy (WIVA), two full-time online public-schools serving students throughout the state, are welcoming students to enroll for the 2021-2022 school year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201005007/en/

WIDCA and WIVA are the state leaders in providing safe, alternative education options, while giving your student a personalized experience and providing them with what they need to succeed.

WIDCA and WIVA are tuition-free to all students who reside in Wisconsin, staffed by state-licensed teachers, and are authorized online public-school programs of the McFarland School District. They offer a personalized approach to learning, delivering rich, engaging curriculum designed to assist students who seek alternative pathways to education. WIDCA serves students in grades 9-12 and WIVA services students of all ages, K-12.

While working towards their high school diplomas, WIDCA students can participate in the Destinations Career Program and discover exciting options for their future in a variety of career fields, including: Business, Health, IT, and Manufacturing & the Trades. They can also earn college credits through partnerships with local colleges and universities and prepare to take industry-recognized certification exams upon graduation.

“Students of all ages need consistency and an opportunity to shine; WIDCA and WIVA can provide them with both,” said Susan Stewart, head of school. “There’s no doubt this past school year was unlike any other, but our technology and student-focused curriculum will give your children the advantage they need to succeed at the next level.”

Students choose online school for a variety of reasons including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. WIDCA and WIVA’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

WIDCA and WIVA are now accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. Families are encouraged to attend an online information sessions hosted by the school. More information, how to enroll, and a schedule of upcoming events can be found at https://dcawi.k12.com/ and https://wiva.k12.com/.

About Destinations Career Academy of Wisconsin

Destinations Career Academy of Wisconsin, a charter school authorized by the McFarland School District, is the first-ever career and technical education-focused online high school in Wisconsin using the curriculum and academic programs by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN). It is also the first online career readiness program in Wisconsin to offer a construction pre-apprenticeship program in partnership with industry leaders. As part of the Wisconsin public school system, Destinations Career Academy is tuition-free and serves students statewide in grades 9-12. For more information about Destinations Career Academy of Wisconsin, visit widca.k12.com.

About Wisconsin Virtual Academy

Wisconsin Virtual Academy (WIVA), a charter school authorized by the McFarland School District, is the largest full-time online public-school serving students in grades K through 12 in the state. As part of the Wisconsin public school system, WIVA is tuition-free, giving families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about WIVA, visit http://wiva.k12.com/.


© Business Wire 2021
