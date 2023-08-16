Enrollment is now open for K-12 students and adult learners across the state looking for a personalized approach to learning

As children across the state prepare to head back to school, many students could benefit from the alternative education offered by online tuition-free public schools tailored to their needs, and Insight School of Minnesota (Insight), iQ Academy Minnesota (iQMN) and Minnesota Virtual Academy (MNVA) are ready to welcome them. Enrollment for the three virtual public schools — powered by Stride K12 and led by licensed Minnesota teachers — is now open for students located anywhere in the state.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230816602227/en/

Directly overseen by local school districts to meet state standards, Minnesota’s K12 online schools draw on decades of experience in online education to offer high-quality education personalized to each student. Students at these schools can choose from programs, including full- or part-time schooling and partnerships with brick-and-mortar public schools and community groups.

“We believe in guiding students through an educational journey that meets them where they are and sets them up for their vision of success after graduation,” said William Johnston, Stride Vice President of Minnesota. “Minnesota’s online K12 schools offer students frequent individual attention from educators, career training and pathways, credit recovery and flexible scheduling in a safe, accessible and inclusive learning environment.”

Each of the Stride-powered Minnesota schools specializes in serving different student needs:

Insight , based in Brooklyn Center and open to students across the state, seeks to offer equal access to education for all students in grades 9-12. The school also helps remove barriers for non-traditional students through credit recovery and 22+ diploma programs.

, based in Brooklyn Center and open to students across the state, seeks to offer equal access to education for all students in grades 9-12. The school also helps remove barriers for non-traditional students through credit recovery and 22+ diploma programs. iQMN , based in Fergus Falls and open to students across the state, creates a welcoming, safe environment that allows students of diverse backgrounds to thrive through one-on-one instruction.

, based in Fergus Falls and open to students across the state, creates a welcoming, safe environment that allows students of diverse backgrounds to thrive through one-on-one instruction. MNVA, based in Houston and open to students across the state, tailors their K-12 programs to each student’s needs with opportunities for college-level courses and career pathways. MNVA specializes in setting students up for long-term success in fields such as agriculture, art, education, health science, marketing, manufacturing and skilled trades.

Enrollment is currently open for families throughout Minnesota searching for alternative learning environments. To learn about enrolling, visit insightmn.k12.com/, iqacademymn.k12.com and mnva.k12.com/.

About Insight School of Minnesota

Insight School of Minnesota (ISMN) is a tuition-free, full- and part-time online public school program of Brooklyn Center School District that serves students in grades 6 through 12. As a Minnesota public school, ISMN is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12, a Stride company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about ISMN, visit insightmn.k12.com.

About iQ Academy Minnesota

iQ Academy Minnesota (iQMN) is an accredited, full- and part-time online public school program of Independent School District No. 544 (Fergus Falls), serving students statewide in grades K through 12 throughout the state. As part of the Minnesota public school system, iQ Academy Minnesota is tuition-free and gives parents and families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about iQMN, visit iqacademymn.k12.com.

About Minnesota Virtual Academy

Minnesota Virtual Academy (MNVA) is a tuition-free online public school program of Houston Public Schools that serves students in grades K through 12. A Minnesota Department of Education-approved provider of online education, MNVA gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about MNVA, visit mnva.k12.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230816602227/en/