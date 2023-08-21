Enrollment is open for students across the state looking for a personalized approach to learning

As children across the state head back to school, many students could benefit from the alternative education offered by online tuition-free public schools tailored to their needs, and Arizona Virtual Academy (AZVA), Insight Academy of Arizona (ISAZ) and Grand Canyon Private Academy (GCPA) are ready to welcome them. Enrollment for the three virtual public schools — powered by Stride K12 and led by Arizona-certified teachers — is now open for students located anywhere in the state.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230821038629/en/

Arizona’s online schools draw on decades of experience in online education to offer high-quality education that meets state standards and is personalized to each student. The schools offer in-person events and touchpoints to help students stay connected in a digital learning environment.

“Online education provides parents and guardians a proven learning alternative that prepares students for success beyond the classroom while allowing for greater flexibility in their schedules,” said Charles Woods, Jr., Executive Director at AZVA and ISAZ. “As leaders in this space, Arizona’s online schools offer customized course options, so students can achieve their academic goals at their own pace in a productive and safe environment.”

Each of the Stride-powered Arizona schools specializes in serving different student needs:

AZVA , based in Phoenix, is a full-time, online K-12 public school option. It is one of the largest virtual schools in the nation, with more than 5,000 students. AZVA is the only state-approved, online virtual school with a CRE/CTE program that trains students in career pathways ranging from cybersecurity and veterinary medicine to sports training. Some students who graduate from the school are able to obtain high-paying jobs with $50K salaries.

, based in Phoenix, is a full-time, online K-12 public school option. It is one of the largest virtual schools in the nation, with more than 5,000 students. AZVA is the only state-approved, online virtual school with a CRE/CTE program that trains students in career pathways ranging from cybersecurity and veterinary medicine to sports training. Some students who graduate from the school are able to obtain high-paying jobs with $50K salaries. ISAZ , based in Glendale, is a full-time, online public school option for students in grades 7-12. The school is dedicated to inspiring and empowering students through a tailored education experience on a trimester schedule, allowing students to take fewer courses at a time. Optional and required instructional sessions are scheduled each week and offer a more accommodating structure than in traditional public schools. Students can have the flexibility of creating a schedule that works for them with teacher support throughout the day.

, based in Glendale, is a full-time, online public school option for students in grades 7-12. The school is dedicated to inspiring and empowering students through a tailored education experience on a trimester schedule, allowing students to take fewer courses at a time. Optional and required instructional sessions are scheduled each week and offer a more accommodating structure than in traditional public schools. Students can have the flexibility of creating a schedule that works for them with teacher support throughout the day. GCPA, based in Glendale, is a leading online school option empowering students in grades K-11. With supportive teachers, seminar-based instruction that encourages student participation and a flexible schedule, students are equipped to excel beyond graduation. The school’s dual enrollment and Early World Language programs allow students to graduate with an associate's degree and be fluent in three languages. GCPA also offers career prep opportunities and tuition is fully covered by the Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) program for students residing in Arizona.

Families seeking more information on the ESA program can visit AZ Empowerment Scholarship for a full breakdown of how they can take advantage of this opportunity for their children.

“With a joint commitment from our staff, teachers and families we’ll find your child’s excellence and empower them to achieve their full potential at Grand Canyon Private Academy,” said Bouchra Bouanani, Executive Director at GCPA. “Our seminar-based instruction allows students to become more actively involved in their education which we believe is a foundational component for strong learning.”

Enrollment is currently open for families throughout Arizona searching for alternative learning environments. To learn about enrolling, visit azva.k12.com, insightaz.k12.com and gcpa.k12.com.

About Arizona Virtual Academy

Arizona Virtual Academy (AZVA) is an AdvancED-accredited, full-time online public charter school that serves Arizona students in kindergarten through 12th grade. As part of the Arizona public school system, AZVA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information visit azva.k12.com.

About Insight School of Arizona

Insight Academy of Arizona (ISAZ) is an AdvancED-accredited, full-time online public school that serves Arizona students in grades 7-12. As part of the Arizona public school system, ISAZ is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about ISAZ, visit insightaz.k12.com.

AboutGrand Canyon Academy

Grand Canyon Private Academy (GCPA) is an online private school serving grades K–11. The school is dedicated to inspiring and empowering students through an education experience tailored to their needs and focused on their futures. GCPA combines an engaging, interactive Stride K12 curriculum with an integrated support team of school leaders, teachers, academic coaches, and counselors. For more information visit gcpa.k12.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230821038629/en/