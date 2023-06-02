Advanced search
09:31aIowa Virtual Academy Ready to Celebrate Class of 2023 with Well-Deserved Commencement
BU
09:01aVirginia Virtual Academy Celebrates Class of 2023's Academic and Esport Excellence
BU
06/01Marian University Preparatory School Expands to Serve Students in Grades K-10 in 31 States
BU
Virginia Virtual Academy Celebrates Class of 2023's Academic and Esport Excellence

06/02/2023 | 09:01am EDT
The students of Virginia Virtual Academy (VAVA), an online public school serving K-12 grade students throughout the state, will soon move forward to begin the rest of their lives. VAVA will celebrate its graduates in person with a commencement ceremony on June 4 at 2PM. The virtual ceremony will take place on June 3 at 2PM. RSVP for the virtual ceremony.

“Over the years, Virginia Virtual Academy students have thrived in every challenge they faced. From academic to sports, VAVA students are constantly exceeding expectations” said Kenneth Moles, Executive Director at VAVA. “We’re so happy to celebrate their accomplishments and look forward to seeing what they do next.”

Collectively, the class of 2023 – which includes more than 230 and approximately 96 students who will graduate with a cumulative GPA above 3.5 – reports it has been accepted to trade schools, colleges, and universities across the country as well as several branches of the military. Many students are also headed straight into the workforce or continue at positions that they have held throughout high school. Collectively, the Class of 2023 reports having been awarded nearly $186,795 worth of college scholarships.

Two VAVA students, Ayden Price and Landon Stewart, will be continuing their education at Robert Morris University on an esports scholarship. Both students were awarded a $4,000 scholarship to play on RMU esports team because of their technical ability, coachable mentality, and potential.

There will be three speakers at the graduation ceremony including Su Garcia, principal of VAVA. Christopher Peterson will speak on behalf of the school faculty and the student speaker is Khanysha Anderson.

Virginia Virtual Academy’s graduates have crossed the finish line of graduation and are prepared for their next adventure in life.

Prior to the pandemic, students enrolled in virtual school for a number of reasons—some were looking to escape bullying, some may have fallen academically off track, and others were looking for an alternative to the traditional classroom setting.

VAVA’s students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives and attend live virtual classes taught by state-certified teachers.

Virginia Virtual Academy invites all families and friends worldwide to join the celebration. Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows:

WHAT: Virginia Virtual Academy’s 2023 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: June 4 at 2PM, Virtual Ceremony: June 3 at 2PM

WHERE: Richmond Convention Center

CONTACT: For any questions about the celebrations, please contact Kenneth Moles at kmoles@k12.com. For media inquiries, please contact Ken Schwartz at kschwartz@k12.com.

About Virginia Virtual Academy

Virginia Virtual Academy (VAVA) is a tuition-free state-wide online public charter school authorized by following school districts: Bland, Bristol, Giles, King and Queen, Norton, Patrick, Radford, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, and Wise. As part of the Virginia public school system, VAVA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about VAVA, visit vava.k12.com.


© Business Wire 2023
