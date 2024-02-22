Two Washington state K12-powered online schools, Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) and Insight School of Washington (ISWA), are accepting enrollment applications for the 2024-2025 school year. These accredited, full-time, online public schools provide Washington students with a tuition-free education using state-credentialed teachers and a tailored learning approach to meet students where they are in their educational journey.

WAVA is a district Alternative Learning Experience (ALE) program of the Omak School District that has been around for more than a decade. WAVA’s innovative methods, award-winning curriculum, unparalleled teacher training, and comprehensive family support allow the fully online public school the ability to concentrate on the students’ individual learning needs. Serving students in grades K-12, WAVA offers a traditional program with daily classes with a live Washington State Certificated Teacher. WAVA also offers their FLEX Program for students looking for a more flexible learning schedule. WAVA provides IEP/504 support, highly capable pathways, career and college prep, technical education courses, and social and emotional support through the school’s counseling team, as well as the 7 Mindsets Program.

ISWA, a full-time online public school of the Quillayute Valley School District serves students in grades K-12. ISWA offers a personalized approach to education, meeting each student where they are and providing supportive educational programs and resources to help them thrive using Washington State Certified Teachers. Across all grades, the school’s curriculum uses a blend of learning elements to accommodate multiple learning styles and maximize both the quality of lessons and how they are delivered. It establishes learning objectives and thoroughly develops instructional online experiences with animations, interactive games, video, and text. ISWA students also have the opportunity to earn college credits with dual enrollment and students in grades 6-11 have the opportunity to take advantage of the school’s career and college prep support. All students have access to live instruction, and for students looking for a more flexible schedule, ISWA offers the SOAR program.

In addition to live scheduled classes, teachers at these schools communicate regularly with students and families via phone and email in order to ensure they are supported. Outside of class, a sense of community and socialization can be found through virtual and in-person events, clubs, and service learning opportunities. The schools also celebrate traditional milestone events by offering an in-person graduation ceremony for their high school students.

Families are encouraged to attend online and in-person information sessions hosted by the school to learn more and to meet teachers, staff, and other enrolled families. To learn more, visit www.k12.com/washington-online-schools/. You can also download the free K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

About Washington Virtual Academies

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a full-time online public school program of the Omak School District serving Washington students in grades K-12. As a public school, WAVA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about WAVA, visit http://wava.k12.com.

About Insight School of Washington

Insight School of Washington (ISWA) is a full-time online public school program of the Quillayute Valley School District serving Washington students in grades K-12. As a public school, ISWA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about ISWA, visit https://insightwa.k12.com/.

