Webber International University is pleased to announce its corporate workforce initiative. The institution will offer non-degree asynchronous online career training programs in healthcare and information technology powered by MedCerts. The collaboration aims to enhance educational opportunities for Webber students and residents across Polk County.

The partnership marks a significant step in creating a seamless pathway for students to acquire specialized knowledge and skills in high-demand fields. The online short-term training programs will provide students an opportunity to receive credentials and certificates in high skills and high wage areas.

According to Dr. Nelson Marquez, President/CEO for Webber International University, “Webber’s partnership with MedCerts solidifies the University’s strong commitment to preparing students for success in their chosen careers and strengthening the state’s workforce. This also signals Webber’s commitment to serving the community and meeting the workforce needs, not only through degree programs, but also through short-term educational opportunities that will provide students the required training for the in-demand skills in today’s job market.”

The structure of these programs allows working adults to gain new skills while accommodating their busy schedules. Additionally, this format enables local businesses to partner with Webber, offering further training opportunities for their employees.

Dr. Kenneth Reaves, the Campus Provost at Webber International University, added, "We have a duty to serve our community by helping people achieve their work and career goals through education and training opportunities. Our partnership with MedCerts allows us to support both those entering the workforce and those already employed by providing them with the necessary skills and certifications to thrive. We are committed to offering not only short-term educational programs but also degree pathways. Our aim is to equip individuals with the knowledge and qualifications they need to succeed in their chosen fields."

"Partnering with Webber International University is a significant step for MedCerts in advancing career-focused training programs in healthcare and information technology," expressed Jennifer Kolb, Vice President of Partnerships and Workforce Development at MedCerts. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to empowering students and residents across Polk County with essential skills for success in today's dynamic job market. Together, we're bridging education and workforce needs, ensuring individuals are well-prepared for fulfilling careers."

Classes will begin on August 1st and will follow the institution’s academic calendar. To learn more about the training programs and view the complete list, please visit https://medcerts.com/start/webber or email WorkForce1@webber.edu.

About Webber International University

Established in 1927 by Roger Babson as the first college chartered under Florida's then new charitable and educational laws, Webber International University is a private, not-for-profit, independent institution offering degrees at the associate’s, bachelor’s, and master’s levels. Founded as America's second school of business for women, the university boasts highly qualified faculty, engaged staff, small class sizes, and a diverse range of intercollegiate sports and extracurricular activities. Accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, the institution offers numerous programs through traditional day and entirely online formats.

Webber International University has received recognition as a US News and World Reports Best Regional Colleges: South and a Princeton Review Best Southeastern College. It has earned top marks from Petersons for academics, value, and community, and has been designated a Military Friendly School. In 2011, St. Andrews University, a historically Presbyterian, comprehensive liberal arts school tracing its roots back to 1896, joined Webber as a branch campus.

About MedCerts

MedCerts – a Stride Inc. company (NYSE: LRN) – is a national online training provider strengthening the workforce through innovative eLearning solutions. Focused on certifications in high-demand areas of Allied healthcare and IT. MedCerts delivers career training through HD-quality video-based instruction, virtual simulations, games, animations, and more. In 2023, MedCerts launched its Partner Solutions brand focused on building partnerships to bridge the gap between our students, job seekers, employers, higher education institutions and workforce agencies. This new brand includes several partnership models, including recruitment, reseller, content licensing options and more.

Since 2009, the company has developed over 50 career programs, trained and upskilled more than 100,000 individuals across the country, and partnered with over 400 American Job Centers and more than 1,000 healthcare organizations to build talent pipelines. For more information on MedCerts, visit medcerts.com. For more information on MedCerts Partner Solutions, visit partners.medcerts.com.

