West Virginia Virtual Academy Names Doug Cipoletti Head of School

West Virginia Virtual Academy (WVVA), a newly-established virtual charter school, has announced the hiring of Doug Cipoletti as Head of School.

Cipoletti, a native of West Virginia, is a former teacher with a passion for educational leadership. After several years in the classroom as an educator, he spent more than a decade with the West Virginia Department of Education where he led a variety of state-wide initiatives.

During his early years with WVDE, he established an alternative certification program that worked with West Virginia school districts to recruit, place, and certify educators in high-need teaching areas. Most recently, Cipoletti served as the state's Career Technical Education (CTE) Civil Rights Methods of Administration (MOA) Program Director; the MOA Program ensures all students, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, or disability, have equal access to high-quality career and technical education programs.

“With enrollment now open, I’m excited to pioneer this opportunity for West Virginia parents and students,” said Cipoletti, who earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from West Virginia University, a master’s degree in leadership studies from Marshall University, and a master’s degree in education from Pace University. “West Virginia Virtual Academy is NOT ‘emergency education’ as we experienced during the pandemic. Our students can expect high standards with an interactive curriculum delivered by West Virginia (certified) teachers. In addition, students can pair a solid academic foundation with hands-on learning experiences in career exploration.”

Enrollment in West Virginia Virtual Academy’s tuition-free public school is currently open to West Virginia students in grades K-10 with expansion through 12th grade expected in subsequent years.

About West Virginia Virtual Academy

West Virginia Virtual Academy (WVVA) is a full-time online learning program for students statewide in grades K-10. WVVA is tuition-free to West Virginia students and gives families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12, a Stride, Inc. company (NYSE: LRN). Stride Career Prep offers learners of all ages an effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about WVVA, visit https://wvva.k12.com/.

