Enrollment for the 2024-2025 school year is now open at K12 Private Academy (K12PA) a tuition-free, online public K-12th grade school offering students a flexible and adaptable learning environment.

K12 Private Academy is dedicated to seeing students succeed through dedicated teacher support, hands-on learning, and flexible schedules to meet families where they are. Staffed by state-licensed teachers, K12PA offers a specialized online learning curriculum designed for students to receive an excellent learning experience, while still being able to focus on the things they are passionate about outside of school.

Students choose online learning for a variety of reasons, including to escape bullying, have access to advanced courses, opportunities for career preparation and the flexibility to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs while prioritizing academics. Support is offered to students through a connected team of school leaders, teachers, and counselors who offer individual care and community resources for students and families. Online education through K12 Private Academy is accessible anytime, from anywhere there is an internet connection, truly working for the students to fit their unique schedules.

“Our goal is to inspire and prepare students to reach their highest potential. Through student-focused support and academics, we are raising future leaders whose education is not compromised as they work to achieve their unique goals,” said K12 Private Academy Executive Director, Leslie Smith. “Our school contains a built-in accountability framework, and we look forward to the opportunity to continue serving students that are pursuing their passions.”

K12 Private Academy curriculum is powered by Stride, Inc., an education leader with more than 20 years of experience delivering online education to students nationwide. Stride has worked with schools and districts across all 50 states to help develop local solutions to meet personalized online and blended learning goals.

For more information on open enrollment, visit K12 Private Academy.

About K12 Private Academy

K12 Private Academy is a private online college and career preparatory school for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. K12 Private Academy is accredited by Cognia and is recognized as a diploma-granting institution by the Virginia Council for Private Education. In addition to accreditation, many of the school’s courses meet NCAA requirements. Credentialed teachers deliver a personalized education experience using the online classroom platform provided by Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN). Multiple start dates are available throughout the year for full-time and part-time enrollment. Learn more at www.k12privateacademy.com.

