May 28, 2024 at 04:30 am EDT

Stride Property Group reported earnings results for the full year ended March 31, 2024. For the full year, the company reported sales was NZD 98.86 million compared to NZD 94.6 million a year ago. Net loss was NZD 56.12 million compared to NZD 116.75 million a year ago.

Basic loss per share from continuing operations was NZD 0.1022 compared to NZD 0.216 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was NZD 0.1022 compared to NZD 0.216 a year ago.