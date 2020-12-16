Stride Stapled : FY21 Second Quarter Dividends

NZX Announcement Immediate - 30 November 2020

Stride Property Group - FY21 First Quarter Dividends

Stride Property Group confirms that, consistent with previous guidance, it is targeting a combined annual cash dividend for the financial year ending 31 March 2021 (FY21) of 9.91 cents per share, assuming no further deterioration in economic conditions due to COVID-19. As previously indicated, Stride Property Limited (SPL) and Stride Investment Management Limited (SIML) are today declaring a combined cash dividend for the second quarter of FY21 of 2.4775 cents per share, as described in more detail below.

The Dividend Reinvestment Plan remains suspended for the FY21 second quarter dividends.

Stride Property Limited (SPL) - FY21 Second Quarter Dividend

SPL announces a cash dividend for the second quarter (1 July 2020 to 30 September 2020) of FY21 of 1.9025 cents per share to be paid on 22 December 2020 to all shareholders on the register at the close of business on 15 December 2020.

This dividend will carry imputation credits of 0.333518 cents per share. A supplementary dividend of 0.151344 cents per share will be paid to non-resident shareholders.

Stride Investment Management Limited (SIML) - FY21 Second Quarter Dividend



SIML announces a cash dividend for the second quarter (1 July 2020 to 30 September 2020) of FY21 of 0.5750 cents per share to be paid on 22 December 2020 to all shareholders on the register at the close of business on 15 December 2020.

This dividend will carry imputation credits of 0.223611 cents per share. A supplementary dividend of 0.101471 cents per share will be paid to non-resident shareholders.

Attachments provided to NZX



End

For further information please contact:

Tim Storey, Chairman, Stride Investment Management Limited / Stride Property Limited

Mobile: 021 633 089 - Email: tim.storey@strideproperty.co.nz

Philip Littlewood, Chief Executive Officer, Stride Investment Management Limited

Mobile: 021 230 3026 - Email: philip.littlewood@strideproperty.co.nz

Jennifer Whooley, Chief Financial Officer, Stride Investment Management Limited

Mobile: 021 536 406 - Email: jennifer.whooley@strideproperty.co.nz

Louise Hill, General Manager Corporate Services, Stride Investment Management Limited

Mobile: 0275 580 033 - Email: louise.hill@strideproperty.co.nz

A Stapled Security of the Stride Property Group comprises one ordinary share in Stride Property Limited and one ordinary share in Stride Investment Management Limited. Under the terms of the constitution of each company, the shares in each can only be transferred if accompanied by a transfer of the same number of shares in the other.

Stapled Securities are quoted on the NZX Main Board under the ticker code SPG. Further information is available at www.strideproperty.co.nz or at www.nzx.com/companies/SPG.

Print Article