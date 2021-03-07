Stride Stapled : Property Group – Appoints New General Manager Investment

NZX Announcement Immediate - 04 March 2021

Stride Property Group - Stride Appoints New General Manager Investment



Stride Investment Management Limited (SIML) is pleased to announce that it has appointed a new General Manager Investment, Adam Lilley. Adam previously worked with SIML as an Investment Manager, and most recently has been a Research Analyst with Craigs Investment Partners, specialising in the listed property sector.

SIML's Chief Executive Officer Philip Littlewood commented: 'We are delighted to welcome Adam back to the Stride team. During his previous experience with Stride, Adam was an important part of the investment team that established SIML's first managed fund, Investore Property Limited, and completed over $700 million of property acquisitions. This previous experience, together with his knowledge of the listed property sector from his time at Craigs Investment Partners, will be extremely valuable as we continue to grow Stride's funds management business.'



End



For further information please contact:

Tim Storey, Chairman, Stride Investment Management Limited / Stride Property Limited

Mobile: 021 633 089 - Email: tim.storey@strideproperty.co.nz

Philip Littlewood, Chief Executive Officer Stride Investment Management Limited

Mobile: 021 230 3026 - Email: philip.littlewood@strideproperty.co.nz

Jennifer Whooley, Chief Financial Officer, Stride Investment Management Limited

Mobile: 021 536 406 - Email: jennifer.whooley@strideproperty.co.nz

Louise Hill, General Manager Corporate Services, Stride Investment Management Limited

Mobile: 0275 580 033 - Email: louise.hill@strideproperty.co.nz

A Stapled Security of the Stride Property Group comprises one ordinary share in Stride Property Limited and one ordinary share in Stride Investment Management Limited. Under the terms of the constitution of each company, the shares in each can only be transferred if accompanied by a transfer of the same number of shares in the other.

Stapled Securities are quoted on the NZX Main Board under the ticker code SPG. Further information is available at www.strideproperty.co.nz or at www.nzx.com/companies/SPG.

Print Article