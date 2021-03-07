Stride Stapled : Property Group – FY21 Third Quarter Dividends

NZX Announcement Immediate - 02 March 2021

Stride Property Group - FY21 Third Quarter Dividends



Stride Property Group confirms that, consistent with previous guidance, it is targeting a combined annual cash dividend for the financial year ending 31 March 2021 (FY21) of 9.91 cents per share, assuming no further deterioration in economic conditions due to COVID-19.

The Dividend Reinvestment Plan remains suspended for the FY21 third quarter dividends.

Stride Property Limited (SPL) - FY21 Third Quarter Dividend

SPL announces a cash dividend for the third quarter of FY21 (1 October 2020 to 31 December 2020) of 1.7275 cents per share to be paid on 17 March 2021 to all shareholders on the register at the close of business on 10 March 2021.

This dividend will carry imputation credits of 0.349566 cents per share. A supplementary dividend of 0.158627 cents per share will be paid to non-resident shareholders.

Stride Investment Management Limited (SIML) - FY21 Third Quarter Dividend

SIML announces a cash dividend for the third quarter of FY21 (1 October 2020 to 31 December 2020) of 0.7500 cents per share to be paid on 17 March 2021 to all shareholders on the register at the close of business on 10 March 2021.

This dividend will carry imputation credits of 0.291667 cents per share. A supplementary dividend of 0.132353 cents per share will be paid to non-resident shareholders.

A Stapled Security of the Stride Property Group comprises one ordinary share in Stride Property Limited and one ordinary share in Stride Investment Management Limited. Under the terms of the constitution of each company, the shares in each can only be transferred if accompanied by a transfer of the same number of shares in the other.

Stapled Securities are quoted on the NZX Main Board under the ticker code SPG. Further information is available at www.strideproperty.co.nz or at www.nzx.com/companies/SPG.

