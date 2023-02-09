Strides Pharma Science : Earnings Update_Q2FY23

We continue to make good strategic progress across all our key businesses with a sharper focus on execution and cost competitiveness. We have delivered an improved sequential performance led by gross margin expansion. Our cost control measures have started yielding results and have enabled strong operating leverage during the quarter.

Our US business has reported its best ever quarterly performance, driven by improved market share for the base portfolio, an uptick in the acquired portfolio at Chestnut Ridge, and contribution from new launches. We expect the new launch momentum to pick up in the coming quarters as we leverage a vast portfolio of over 100 approved products undergoing cost improvements and manufacturing site changes in the near term.

We have completed the strategic review of the Other Regulated Markets (ORM) business and have decided to exit several low-margin product lines resulting in a lower topline during the quarter. The long-term outlook for the ORM business continues to be robust, and we expect to get to the historical levels of revenues with superior gross margins as early as Q3FY23.

With all the levers in place, we expect to continue our growth momentum in coming quarters with a focus on improved margins, free cash flow generation, and significant deleveraging of our balance sheet, targeting a net debt to EBITDA of less than three times.

Arun Kumar

Founder, Executive Chairperson & Managing Director