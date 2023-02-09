Advanced search
    STAR   INE939A01011

STRIDES PHARMA SCIENCE LIMITED

(STAR)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05:29:27 2023-02-09 am EST
299.70 INR   +0.28%
Strides Pharma Science : Earnings Update_Q2FY23

02/09/2023 | 05:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q2FY23 Earnings Update

Strides Pharma Science Limited November 14, 2022

Strides reports improved Q2FY23 results led by 690bps gross margin expansion; returns to positive adjusted PAT

Quarterly Performance (₹m)

Particulars

Q2 FY23

Q1 FY23

Q2 FY22

QoQ

YoY

Revenues

8,995

9,457

7,360

-5%

22%

Gross Margin

5,125

4,741

4,113

8%

25%

Gross Margin %

57.0%

50.1%

55.9%

690bps

110bps

EBITDA

1,006

657

10

53%

100%+

EBITDA %

11.2%

6.9%

0.1%

430bps

1,110bps

Half Yearly Performance (₹m)

Particulars

H1 FY23

H1 FY22

YoY

Revenues

18,452

14,279

29%

Gross Margin

9,865

7,541

31%

Gross Margin %

53.5%

52.8%

70bps

EBITDA

1,663

-458

100%+

EBITDA %

9.0%

-3.2%

1,220bps

We continue to make good strategic progress across all our key businesses with a sharper focus on execution and cost competitiveness. We have delivered an improved sequential performance led by gross margin expansion. Our cost control measures have started yielding results and have enabled strong operating leverage during the quarter.

Our US business has reported its best ever quarterly performance, driven by improved market share for the base portfolio, an uptick in the acquired portfolio at Chestnut Ridge, and contribution from new launches. We expect the new launch momentum to pick up in the coming quarters as we leverage a vast portfolio of over 100 approved products undergoing cost improvements and manufacturing site changes in the near term.

We have completed the strategic review of the Other Regulated Markets (ORM) business and have decided to exit several low-margin product lines resulting in a lower topline during the quarter. The long-term outlook for the ORM business continues to be robust, and we expect to get to the historical levels of revenues with superior gross margins as early as Q3FY23.

With all the levers in place, we expect to continue our growth momentum in coming quarters with a focus on improved margins, free cash flow generation, and significant deleveraging of our balance sheet, targeting a net debt to EBITDA of less than three times.

Arun Kumar

Founder, Executive Chairperson & Managing Director

2

Q2FY23 reported revenues up 22% YoY with the US business reporting its best ever quarterly performance

Market Wise Performance- Quarter on Quarter (₹m)

Particulars

Q2 FY23

Q1 FY23

Q2 FY22

QoQ

YoY

US

4,726

3,552

2,502

33%

89%

Other Reg Mkt

2,414

3,047

2,825

-21%

-15%

Total Reg Mkt

7,140

6,599

5,327

8%

34%

Inst. Biz

1,035

2,013

1,113

-49%

-7%

Africa

820

845

920

-3%

-11%

Total EM

1,855

2,858

2,033

-35%

-9%

Total

8,995

9,457

7,360

-5%

22%

Market Wise Performance - Half Yearly (₹m)

Particulars

H1 FY23

H1 FY22

YoY

US

8,278

5,518

50%

Other Reg Mkt

5,461

5,057

8%

Total Reg Mkt

13,739

10,575

30%

Inst. Biz

3,048

2,083

46%

Africa

1,665

1,621

3%

Total EM

4,713

3,704

27%

Total

18,452

14,279

29%

US business reports

its best-ever

quarterly

performance

Focus on profitable

outcome for the Other regulated markets

Lumpiness during the quarter driven by institutional business

Healthy expansion

in operating

margins driven by operating leverage

3

  • US revenues at ₹4,726m ($60m) for Q2FY23, up from ₹3,552m ($46m) in Q1FY23 and ₹2,502m ($34m) in Q2FY22.
  • US business contributed 52% of consolidated revenues in Q2FY23.
  • Scale up in the US business driven by improved market share and volume traction across key molecules in our portfolio
  • Other regulated markets revenues at ₹2,414m ($31m) for Q2FY23, versus ₹3,047m ($39m) in Q1FY23 and ₹2,825m ($38m) in Q2FY22. Other regulated markets businesses contributed 27% of consolidated revenues in Q2FY23.
  • A strategic review of the business has led to exiting low-margin P&Ls which do not add strategic value and a change in the operating model for certain B2C-led small regions to a B2B model.
  • The business is expected to return to historical levels with superior margins starting Q3FY23.
  • Emerging markets revenues at ₹1,855m ($23m) for Q2FY23, versus ₹2,858m ($37m) in Q1FY23 and ₹2,033m ($28m) in Q2FY22
  • Emerging markets business contributed 21% of consolidated revenues in Q2FY23.
  • While the branded business is tracking to plan, the institutional business was lumpy as the long-term institutional contracts have come to a close. The new awards are expected to be announced in Q3FY23, with potential supplies starting Q1FY24. Consequently, the business will remain soft for H2FY23
  • Margin expansion in Q2FY23 was driven by healthy operating leverage versus 7% in Q1FY23 and 0.1% in Q2FY22.
  • Significant actions around manufacturing network optimization, operating cost reduction, and aggressive right sizing across P&Ls have been completed, and the same has started contributing to the operating margins.
  • Softening of the freight cost and better supply chain management led to a reduction in logistics cost to ₹569m (6% of revenues) in Q2FY23 from ₹897m (12% of revenues) in Q2FY22

Market Wise Outlook

US Business reports its best-ever quarterly performance at $60m revenues

US Revenues - Quarterly Trend ($m)

54

55

58

60

50

44

46

41

38

34

Q1FY21

Q2FY21

Q3FY21

Q4FY21

Q1FY22

Q2FY22

Q3FY22

Q4FY22

Q1FY23

Q2FY23

Quarterly Updates and Business Outlook

Revenues from the US for Q2FY23 stood at ₹4,726 ($60m), up 33% QoQ and 89% YoY,

representing 52% of consolidated revenues for Q2FY23.

Witnessing improvement in base business driven by pick up in volumes for key molecules that are

now mean reverting to pre - covid levels.

The uptick in the acquired portfolio at Chestnut Ridge further contributed to the growth

momentum in the US during the quarter.

Over the last two quarters, we have exited several contracts that did not meet our margin criteria

as we continue to build our business with a focus on profitability

Our portfolio is now seeing a stable pricing environment

Launched 7 products in FY 23 and new launch momentum will pick up in the coming quarters.

We are confident of meeting our revenue outlook of US$250m run rate in FY23 for the US

Quarterly Performance ($m)

60

46

34

Q2FY22

Q1FY23

Q2FY23

QoQ%

YoY%

33%

89%

Six Months Performance ($m)

106

75

H1FY22H1FY23

YoY%

50%

business.

Portfolio Overview

US business has a basket of 280 ANDAs, including the acquired portfolio through the Endo transaction. The portfolio comprises a healthy mix of acute and chronic products, including domains of Controlled Substances, Hormones, and Nasal Sprays.

Of the total ANDAs, 260 are approved, 20 products are pending approval with the USFDA, and over 65+ products have been launched.

A large basket of approved products will ensure lower dependency on new ANDA filings and approvals in the near term; this will enable more focused R&D initiatives around narrow niches.

Target to launch ~ 20 new products every year & 60+ launches over three years with a relentless focus on cost competitiveness through alternate vendor developments, site changes,

QoQ and YoY growth comparison in ₹ reported

5

and process improvements

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Strides Pharma Science Ltd. published this content on 09 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 10:35:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 36 438 M 441 M 441 M
Net income 2023 263 M 3,17 M 3,17 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -11,2x
Yield 2023 1,14%
Capitalization 26 987 M 326 M 326 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,74x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 2 647
Free-Float 64,9%
Chart STRIDES PHARMA SCIENCE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Strides Pharma Science Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STRIDES PHARMA SCIENCE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 298,85 INR
Average target price 482,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 61,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arun N. Kumar Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Badree Komandur Group CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Anjani Kumar Chief Information Officer
Christoph Funke Chief Operating Officer
Manjula Ramamurthy Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STRIDES PHARMA SCIENCE LIMITED-14.58%326
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.1.16%29 392
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-4.02%17 062
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.-4.46%12 238
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-8.01%10 540
CIPLA LIMITED-3.42%10 143