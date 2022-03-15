Log in
    STAR   INE939A01011

STRIDES PHARMA SCIENCE LIMITED

(STAR)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  03/15 02:58:27 am
323.7 INR   +0.20%
03:00aSTRIDES PHARMA SCIENCE : Newspaper Advertisements
PU
03/14STRIDES PHARMA SCIENCE : Extra Ordinary Meeting
PU
03/11Strides Pharma Science Unit Gets US FDA's Approval for Gouty Arthritis Drug
MT
Strides Pharma Science : Newspaper Advertisements

03/15/2022 | 03:00am EDT
March 15, 2022

The BSE Limited

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 532531

Scrip Code: STAR

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Submission of Newspaper Advertisement w.r.t. Extraordinary General Meeting on April 7, 2022 in compliance with Regulation 30 and 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Further to our letter dated March 14, 2022, please find enclosed copies of newspaper advertisements published on March 15, 2022 in newspapers viz., Business Standard (English - All Edition) and in Navashakthi (Marathi Edition) w.r.t to completion of dispatch of notice of Extraordinary General Meeting, to the eligible members of the Company and information regarding e-voting.

The above information is also available on the website of the Company at www.strides.com

This is for your information and records.

Thanks & Regards,

For Strides Pharma Science Limited

____________________________

Manjula Ramamurthy

Company Secretary

Encl: As above

Disclaimer

Strides Pharma Science Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 06:59:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
