  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Strides Pharma Science Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STAR   INE939A01011

STRIDES PHARMA SCIENCE LIMITED

(STAR)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:29 2022-09-16 am EDT
309.00 INR   -6.18%
06:50aSTRIDES PHARMA SCIENCE : Share Warrants
PU
09/01Strides Pharma Science Unit Gets US FDA Nod for Flagship Facility in India
MT
08/26Strides Pharma's African Unit Gets WHO Prequalification for Anti-Malaria Drug
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Strides Pharma Science : Share Warrants

09/16/2022 | 06:50am EDT
September 16, 2022

BSE Limited

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Bandra-Kurla Complex

Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra (E) Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip code: 532531

Scrip code: STAR

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Allotment of shares

Management Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today have allotted 1,50,830 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each to M/s. Karuna Business Solutions LLP (Warrant Holder) upon conversion of equivalent number of warrants to equity shares.

These shares shall rank in pari passu with the existing equity shares of the Company in all respects.

Consequent to above, the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 90,13,93,740 consisting of 9,01,39,374 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 90,29,02,040 consisting of 9,02,90,204 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

Request you to take the above on record.

Thanks & Regards,

For Strides Pharma Science Limited,

MANJULA RAMAMU RTHY

Digitally signed by MANJULA RAMAMURTHY Date: 2022.09.16 15:14:58 +05'30'

Manjula R Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Strides Pharma Science Ltd. published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 10:49:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
