Strides Pharma Science : Share Warrants

September 16, 2022 BSE Limited The National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, Bandra-Kurla Complex Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001 Bandra (E) Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip code: 532531 Scrip code: STAR Dear Sirs, Sub: Allotment of shares

Management Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today have allotted 1,50,830 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each to M/s. Karuna Business Solutions LLP (Warrant Holder) upon conversion of equivalent number of warrants to equity shares.

These shares shall rank in pari passu with the existing equity shares of the Company in all respects.

Consequent to above, the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 90,13,93,740 consisting of 9,01,39,374 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 90,29,02,040 consisting of 9,02,90,204 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

Request you to take the above on record.

Thanks & Regards,

For Strides Pharma Science Limited,