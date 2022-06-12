Log in
    6196   JP3399780000

STRIKE COMPANY,LIMITED

(6196)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-10 am EDT
3675.00 JPY   -3.54%
06/09Hyundai Motor Ulsan plants' output hit due to truckers' strike - company union
RE
05/16Strike Company,Limited Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending September 30, 2022
CI
05/16Strike Co. Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2022
CI
S.Korea POSCO to halt some plants due to trucker strike -company spokesperson

06/12/2022 | 08:37am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of POSCO is seen at the company's headquarters in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's POSCO said on Sunday it plans to halt production at some of its plants in the country from Monday due to a glut of finished products that could not be shipped due to a strike by truckers.

A company spokesperson said the decision affects plants in Pohang, adding that production at its steel plants in Gwangyang will continue.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Choonsik Yoo; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 11 590 M 86,4 M 86,4 M
Net income 2022 2 937 M 21,9 M 21,9 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,0x
Yield 2022 1,00%
Capitalization 69 936 M 521 M 521 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,03x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,78x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 41,5%
Managers and Directors
Kunihiko Arai President & Representative Director
Koichi Nakamura Director
Masaaki Tashiro Independent Outside Director
Nozomi Kogoma Independent Outside Director
Nobuo Suzuki Director & Vice President
