Strike Resources : Completion of $4 Million Capital Raising

Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ASX Code: SRK

ASX MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

Completion of $4 Million Capital Raising

HIGHLIGHTS

$4m placement to advance development of the Paulsens East Iron Ore Project Funds will be applied towards a number of key matters, including:

Finalisation of all appropriate Governmental approvals to enable the granting of a Mining Permit

Completion of engineering designs for haulage road and mine related infrastructure

Pre-commitments for long-lead items

for long-lead items Completion of bulk metallurgical testwork for final product specifications and process design

Finalisation of product off-take where such negotiations are advanced with various groups including Chinese steel mills, global established iron ore traders and other marketing groups

Strike Resources Limited (ASX:SRK) (Strike) is pleased to announce the completion of a $4 million capital raising via the issue of 40,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.10 each.

The issue was completed within the Company's existing placement capacity to sophisticated or professional investors with Canaccord Genuity acting as Lead Manager to the placement. The share offer was substantially oversubscribed and required a scale back in applications to $4 million.

The funds raised will be used to advance the development of the Paulsens East Iron Ore Project (Paulsens East), Strike's other resource projects and for general working capital purposes.

In relation to Paulsens East, Strike's objective is to advance with preparatory works such that it can quickly mobilise to site and accelerate as quickly as possible towards production once permits and approvals are granted. These works will include completion of detailed engineering designs for the proposed haulage road and mine infrastructure and entering into early commitments for certain long-lead time items and equipment.

A number of key development catalysts are expected shortly including the results of the bulk metallurgical testwork, finalisation of all approvals that would see the granting of a mining permit to commence construction and the finalisation of off-take agreements for the Paulsens East (Lump and Fines) DSO.

The Company looks forward to updating the market on these key milestones in due course.