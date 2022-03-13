Strike Resources : Development Underway at Paulsens East as Construction Begins

Monday, 14 March 2022 ASX Code: SRK

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

Development Underway at Paulsens East Iron Ore Project as Construction of Haulage Road Begins

SUMMARY

Development of the Paulsens East Iron Ore Mine is now underway as Strike move towards production of first ore on ship

Construction has commenced on the ~18km haulage road to connect the Paulsens East Iron Ore Mine to the public Nanutarra Road, with an expected 10 - 12 week construction timetable

Contracts with remaining key suppliers and contractors for mining and truck haulage being finalised

Mining to create first stockpiles of lump DSO for shipment expected to commence within 4 weeks

Strengthen iron ore prices are a positive indicator for attractive margins at Paulsens East

Strike Resources Limited (ASX:SRK) (Strike) is pleased to announce that construction has commenced on the 18km haulage road (Haul Road) between the Paulsens East Iron Ore Project (Paulsens East) mine site and the public Nanutarra-Munjina Road (Nanutarra Road) located in the Pilbara, Western Australia (refer Figures 2 and 3).

Construction of the Haul Road is the first step in the Stage 1 Production development of Paulsens East, connecting the Paulsens East mine to the public road network. Once the Haul Road is completed, four trailer 'quad' road-trains will carry direct shipping ore (DSO) from the mine along the Haul Road to Nanutarra Road. From there, trucks will travel west along Nanutarra Road before heading north along the North West Coastal Highway to Port Hedland for export.

Construction of the Haul Road is expected to take ~10 to 12 weeks, during which time Strike will finalise its outstanding contracts with key suppliers and preferred contractors for mining and truck haulage. Mining at Paulsens East to create the first stockpiles of lump DSO for shipment is expected to commence within ~4 weeks.

Strike notes that iron ore benchmark prices are continuing to strengthen, with current benchmark price in excess of US$150/t1 indicating the potential for attractive near term operating margins for shipments of DSO from Paulsens East - forecast average C1 Costs of ~US$60/t for life of mine (LOM) and total LOM breakeven price of ~US$87/t CIF (Cost, Insurance, Freight) China (inclusive of royalties) were disclosed in the Updated Feasibility Study2.

Benchmark price for 62% iron ore Fines CFR China Refer Strike's ASX Announcement dated 4 February 2022: Updated Paulsens East Feasibility Study - Optimised Staged Production and Lower Capex and Opex Costs - the Company confirms that all material assumptions underpinning the production targets and forecast financial information derived from the production targets in this announcement continue to apply and have not materially change