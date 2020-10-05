Strike Resources : Discovery of High Grade Iron Rich Detritals at Paulsens East

|
Tuesday, 6 October 2020
ASX Code: SRK
ASX MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT
Discovery of High Grade Iron Rich Detritals
at Surface at Paulsens East
KEY HIGHIGHTS
Recent earthworks have identified high-grade hematite rich detrital material at surface at Paulsens East
Sampling from surface to a depth of 1.5m approximately 100m north from the hematite ridge indicated the presence of loose scree dominated by high-grade hematite
Screening and assay results indicate an average Fe grade of 60% with 83% recovery with minor crushing to top size of 32mm
A number of significant areas of similar surface materials have also been identified and an exploration programme is now proposed (October 2020) to test the extent of the mineralisation area and depth
Up to 120 pits to be dug over an area approximately 2,700m long by an average 120m wide and to a depth of up to 3m
Detrital material is already broken and reduced in size which usually sees exceptionally low strip ratios and no drilling or blasting in production scenarios which can result in lower operating costs.
Strike Resources Limited (ASX:SRK) (Strike) is pleased to advise that it has discovered high grade hematite rich detrital mineralisation at its Paulsens East Iron Ore Project (Project). Based on encouraging initial assay results and the observation of significant areas of similar surface materials, an exploration programme is due to commence shortly to test the extent of such mineralisation.
Such detrital material has not previously been accounted for in Strike's Resource inventory for the Project, which currently comprises a three kilometre long outcropping hematite ridge with a JORC Indicated Mineral Resource of 9.6 Million tonnes at 61.1% Fe, 6.0% SiO2, 3.6% Al2O3, 0.08% P1.
During the recent Bulk Sampling programme conducted during August 20202, extensive occurrences of high grade hematite rich detrital material were observed along the northern base of the outcropping hematite ridge.
Sampling taken (DL1 in Figure 2) was undertaken from surface to a depth of 1.5 metres from a site located approximately 100 metres north from the base of the ridge for analysis. Visual inspection of the sample location indicated that the eroded detrital material extended to at least 1.5 metres depth.
-
Refer Strike's ASX Announcement dated 4 September 2019: Significant Upgrade of JORC Mineral Resource into Indicated Category at Paulsens East Iron Ore Project
-
Refer Strike's ASX Announcement dated 2 September 2020: Test Pit and Bulk Samples to Advance Offtake Agreements Completed at Paulsens East
www.strikeresources.com.au
STRIKE RESOURCES LIMITED
A.B.N. 94 088 488 724
Level 2, 31 Ventnor Avenue, West Perth, Western Australia 6005
ASX : SRK
T | (08) 9214 9700
E | info@strikeresources.com.au
Figure 1 - Paulsens East Hematite Ridge with detritals in foreground
Results of laboratory testwork on the samples showed a highly encouraging product grade of 60% Fe, 6.4% SiO2 and 3.4% Al2O3 with a mass recovery of 83% on crushing to -32mm and simple wet screening at +1mm size.
Table 1 below presents a summary of the testwork after wet scrubbing which comprised crushing to a top size of 32mm, dry screen size analysis on a representative portion of the sample, followed by wet scrubbing and analysis of selected size fractions using a second portion of the crushed material.
|
|
Weight
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Screen Size (mm)
|
Distribution %
|
Fe%
|
SiO2%
|
Al2O3%
|
P%
|
S%
|
LOI%
|
+6.3-32mm (Lump)
|
63.7
|
60.1
|
6.19
|
3.73
|
0.11
|
0.005
|
3.01
|
-6.3+1mm (Fines)
|
19.6
|
61.1
|
7.06
|
2.39
|
0.10
|
0.005
|
2.02
|
-1.0+0.063mm
|
5.8
|
37.9
|
34.10
|
4.53
|
0.08
|
0.003
|
3.47
|
-0.063mm
|
10.9
|
16.7
|
43.80
|
18.10
|
0.058
|
0.008
|
8.43
Table 1 - Analysis of (Detrital Sample DL1) Screened Material After Wet Scrubbing
Further technical details are set out in Appendix A.
A subsequent review of drill logs from Strike's previous drilling campaigns3 along the northern edge of the hematite ridge at Paulsens East has confirmed that a number of drill holes encountered iron rich loose scree within the first few metres from surface (refer Figure 2). Remaining holes were either drilled in weathered bedrock or too close to bedrock with no significant loose surficial material.
3 Refer also Strike's ASX Announcements dated 4 December 2019: High Grade Results Located 1.6km from 9.6Mt
Resource and 5 December 2019: Drilling and Surface Sampling Results at Paulsens East Iron Ore Project
Detrital iron ore deposits are formed by weathering and erosion of outcropping iron mineralisation, with such eroded material often being found at the base of outcropping ridges of mineralised rock (as at Paulsens East) presenting itself as pebbles and fine gravel mixed up with soil and alluvium (refer also Figure 1).
Examples where such detrital materials have been successfully mined in Western Australia include Mt Newman (Orebody 25, BHP) and Brockman 2 Detritals Mine (Hamersley Iron, Rio Tinto).
The technique for mining and upgrading detrital iron ore typically includes simple excavation (e.g. using a bulldozer and with a front end loader) and minor crushing to required top size together with relatively inexpensive dry or wet screening. Because the detrital material is already broken and reduced in size, strip ratios are exceptionally low and no drilling or blasting would typically be required.
Thus, potential exists for significant savings in the cost of mining surface detrital materials, compared to mining normal bedrock deposits.
Strike is planning to test the potential extent and quality of the detrital material at Paulsens East with a sampling programme (to be undertaken in October 2020) of up to 120 pits to be dug over an area approximately 2,700 metres long east to west by an average 100 -150 metres wide north to south, totalling approximately 32 hectares (refer Figure 2).
Figure 2 - Location of detrital exploration area
The area being investigated sits partially over the area of the open pit designed for the proposed main Paulsens East Mine - i.e. is surface material that would otherwise have been cleared as waste material as the main Project is developed (refer Figure 2).
The pits will be dug up to 3 metres in depth (or until visual mineralisation ceases to be observed) and located mostly on existing tracks and cleared drill pads (from Strike's 2006 and 2008 drilling campaigns).
Samples taken from the pits will be sent for test work and analysis to determine the Fe grade, impurities and the best manner for the detrital material to be upgraded to a DSO product.
Should the exploration programme confirm the presence of significant quantities of detrital iron ore, Strike will undertake further studies to determine the commercial viability of exploiting these detrital materials.
Strike Managing Director, William Johnson:
"The presence of such high grade detrital material is very exciting. If the existence of significant quantities of this iron ore material are determined as a result of the current exploration programme, such material has the potential to deliver additional value for Strike which has not previously been accounted for in our Project studies".
AUTHORISED FOR RELEASE - FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:
|
William Johnson
|
T | 0419 047 460
|
Managing Director
|
E | wjohnson@strikeresources.com.au
ABOUT STRIKE RESOURCES LIMITED (ASX:SRK)
Strike Resources Limited is an ASX listed resource company which is developing the Paulsens East Iron Ore Project in Western Australia. Strike also owns the high grade Apurimac Magnetite Iron Ore Project and Cusco Magnetite Iron Ore Project in Peru and is also developing a number of battery minerals related projects around the world, including the highly prospective Solaroz Lithium Brine Project in Argentina and the Burke Graphite Project in Queensland.
ABOUT PAULSENS EAST IRON ORE PROJECT
The Paulsens East Iron Ore Project (Strike 100%) (Project) is located in the Pilbara, Western Australia and comprises a 3km long outcropping ridge of high grade Direct Shipping Iron Ore (DSO). Strike is advancing a Feasibility Study on the Project and is targeting production of 1.5Mtpa of Lump and Fines DSO for an initial mine life of 4 years, commencing in 2021.4
4 Refer SRK's ASX Announcement dated 9 April 2020: Revised Scoping Study for Utah Point, Port Hedland Supports Excellent Project Economics for Paulsens East Iron Ore Project. The Company confirms that all material assumptions underpinning the production targets and forecast financial information derived from the production targets in this announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.
