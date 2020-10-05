Strike Resources : Discovery of High Grade Iron Rich Detritals at Paulsens East

Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ASX Code: SRK

ASX MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

Discovery of High Grade Iron Rich Detritals

at Surface at Paulsens East

KEY HIGHIGHTS

Recent earthworks have identified high-grade hematite rich detrital material at surface at Paulsens East

Sampling from surface to a depth of 1.5m approximately 100m north from the hematite ridge indicated the presence of loose scree dominated by high-grade hematite

Screening and assay results indicate an average Fe grade of 60% with 83% recovery with minor crushing to top size of 32mm

A number of significant areas of similar surface materials have also been identified and an exploration programme is now proposed (October 2020) to test the extent of the mineralisation area and depth

Up to 120 pits to be dug over an area approximately 2,700m long by an average 120m wide and to a depth of up to 3m

Detrital material is already broken and reduced in size which usually sees exceptionally low strip ratios and no drilling or blasting in production scenarios which can result in lower operating costs.

Strike Resources Limited (ASX:SRK) (Strike) is pleased to advise that it has discovered high grade hematite rich detrital mineralisation at its Paulsens East Iron Ore Project (Project). Based on encouraging initial assay results and the observation of significant areas of similar surface materials, an exploration programme is due to commence shortly to test the extent of such mineralisation.

Such detrital material has not previously been accounted for in Strike's Resource inventory for the Project, which currently comprises a three kilometre long outcropping hematite ridge with a JORC Indicated Mineral Resource of 9.6 Million tonnes at 61.1% Fe, 6.0% SiO2, 3.6% Al2O3, 0.08% P1.

During the recent Bulk Sampling programme conducted during August 20202, extensive occurrences of high grade hematite rich detrital material were observed along the northern base of the outcropping hematite ridge.

Sampling taken (DL1 in Figure 2) was undertaken from surface to a depth of 1.5 metres from a site located approximately 100 metres north from the base of the ridge for analysis. Visual inspection of the sample location indicated that the eroded detrital material extended to at least 1.5 metres depth.