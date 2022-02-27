Strike Resources : Funding Secured and Production to Commence at Paulsens East.

Monday, 28 February 2022 ASX Code: SRK

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

Funding Secured and Production to Commence at Paulsens East Iron Ore Project

SUMMARY

US$7.2 million (~A$10 Million) loan facility secured with Good Importing International for Stage 1 Development of Paulsens East Iron Ore Project

Strike is now fully funded for the capital works and working capital required for first shipments of DSO from Paulsens East

Good Importing International to provide marketing services and/or take offtake for LOM

Execution of key pending contracts for haulage road construction and mining works can now occur with mobilisation to site expected to occur shortly

Stage 1 Development of Paulsens East to focus on surface detrital material and low strip ratio materials to be shipped through the Utah Point Multi-User Bulk Handling Facility at Port Hedland

Strike Resources Limited (ASX:SRK) (Strike) is pleased to announce that it has secured a US$7.2 million (~A$10 Million) loan facility (Facility) with Good Importing International Pty Limited (GII) for the Stage 1 Development of the Paulsens East Iron Ore Project (Paulsens East or Project) located in the Pilbara, Western Australia.

The Facility provides sufficient funding for Strike to commence production and shipment of direct shipping ore (DSO) from Paulsens East.

Strike is now in position to execute contracts with contractors for haulage road construction and mining works, with the Company expecting to shortly mobilise to site to commence mining works and the construction of a 18km haulage road to connect the mine site to the public Nanutarra- Munjina Road.

Strike notes that current iron ore benchmark prices of ~US$142/t1 indicates the potential for attractive near term operating margins for shipments of DSO from Paulsens East - forecast average C1 Costs of ~US$60/t for life of mine (LOM) and total LOM breakeven price of ~US$87/t CIF (Cost, Insurance, Freight) China (inclusive of royalties) were disclosed in the Updated Feasibility Study.2

Managing Director, William Johnson:

Whilst iron ore prices have been relatively volatile over the last year, prices are currently sufficiently high to give the Board confidence to now advance with the Stage 1 Development of Paulsens East. With funding for this new mine secured, Strike is now poised to become Western Australia's newest iron ore producer.

Benchmark price for 62% iron ore Fines CFR China Refer Strike's ASX Announcement dated 4 February 2022: Updated Paulsens East Feasibility Study - Optimised Staged Production and Lower Capex and Opex Costs - the Company confirms that all material assumptions underpinning the production targets and forecast financial information derived from the production targets in this announcement continue to apply and have not materially change